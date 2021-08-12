In case you weren’t aware, August 12 is the official date designated to celebrate National Middle Child Day. If you’re a middle child, there are plenty of Instagram captions for Middle Child Day that you can post to show all of your followers what it’s like to actually be the middle child. Whether silly or sentimental, accompanied by a selfie or a group pic of you and your siblings, a social post is the perfect way to celebrate your status as the middle kid.

If you’re one of the lucky siblings who is not a blessed middle child, feel free to also post your favorite picture with your middle sibling and show them some much-deserved love via social media for putting up with all of your jokes and jabs over the years. Go ahead and brag about how much they mean to you to counter-balance the caption they pick to express their (absolutely valid, of course) feelings about being the oft-forgotten middle child.

Middle Child Day Captions About Being The Middle Kid

The exact moment I realized I was the middle child. (Accompanied by a snap of you and your sibs.)

Happy Middle Child Day to everyone whose family forgot. Solidarity, y’all.

One does not simply listen to the middle child.

If you're a middle child, just remember that the best part of the Oreo is the middle.

Oh, you didn't notice it was Middle Child Day? Don't worry, no one ever does.

It’s not my fault, I’m the middle child.

The middle child is the one your parents planned for.

“Let’s focus on the middle child for a while,” said no parent ever.

The middle child is the one who silently keeps the whole family together.

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Middle Child Day Instagram Captions For Selfies

I'm the middle child. I'm the reason we have rules.

Today, I will not be ignored.

I could just really use some attention right about now.

Life as the middle child gets better as an adult... kind of.

I'm a peacemaker, independent, inventive — I'm a middle child.

Not the oldest and not the youngest, I’m just here.

Look at me, look at me! Nobody else ever does.

If I don’t cause a bit of trouble, how will anyone ever notice me?

Famous Quotes About Middle Children