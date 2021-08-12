Whether one-on-one or as a sibling group, there’s no denying that siblings share a special bond that deserves to be celebrated. Yes, even those pesky middle siblings. In honor of National Middle Child Day on August 12, you and the fam can share these hilarious middle child memes to shower your family’s middle child (or children if there are more than three of you) with some well-deserved attention.

As any fan of family television comedies can tell you, the middle child is usually framed as a bit of an outlier in their sibling group. Just think of characters like Stephanie Tanner, Carlton Banks, and Lisa Simpson — each breaks out of their family mold in their own, unique way, but also struggles when the spotlight shines brightly on either their younger or older siblings. Like Jan from The Brady Bunch so astutely taught an entire generation, the middle child most-often gets overshadowed by their other siblings. (Can I get a “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” anyone?)

While the middle child tropes on TV might hit a bit close-to-home, most older and younger siblings will heartily agree that life absolutely wouldn’t be the same without their middle sibs. As much as families love to poke fun at the middles, though, having a few funny memes to share in honor of National Middle Child Day is the perfect way to celebrate the special sibling that you absolutely can’t live without.

1 You Didn’t Notice? This meme is hilariously on point with regard to the middle child consistently getting left out. Don’t forget that the middle sibling usually makes it a point to know all of your business, so it’s best to remember that they actually exist — especially on a day literally meant to celebrate their existence.

2 Today Is Your Day Hopefully on a day meant to celebrate middle children, all of the parents of middles out there will show some love to their second-born. And if they don’t, middle kids will most certainly take heed from this meme, steal the car, and eat some cake anyway.

3 When You’re Not First, But You’re Not Last As a first-born who knows that being the kid who your parents practice on before your younger siblings are born isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, I have to say that birth order really does matter. Cheers to the middles who have no clue what that’s like. (Just kidding!)

4 That Moment When... The look on this little kid’s face just really says it all. It’s like he can see all the way into his future and it’s bleak. So bleak. But hey, at least there’s National Middle Child Day, right? For one single, solitary day of the year, middle kids get the spotlight.

5 No Shame In Their Game This is such a tongue-in-cheek meme and I love it. Therapy is one of the literal best things a person can do for themselves, in my humble opinion, and nobody deserves to do right by their mental health more than a middle child.

6 Forever Forgotten If you’re a middle kid whose parents consistently forgot to pick them up from piano lessons (or take you in the first place), forgot to plan your birthday party until the day before, or just plain forgot that you existed, this meme is for you.

7 Always Overshadowed Even these kittens get it — the plight of the middle child, that is. One day, though there will be an uprising of forgotten middle children, and I hope the kitty in the middle of this meme is a part of it.

8 A Meme Of Truth Shout out to arguably the best Jurassic Park meme out there for giving a nod to National Middle Child Day, even if it does just reinforce the fact that the middles are forever forgotten. Hopefully if you’re a middle kid who is on the receiving end of this meme, you know it’s all in good fun.

9 It’s Not All Bad Stephanie Tanner for the win. Middle children may be the butt of most jokes, but there are still some up-sides to being born in between your siblings. For starters, you may just be the one with all the good genes.

10 The OG Middle Kid Jan Brady is basically the poster child for middle children up in their feels about being overshadowed by their siblings. If you’re a middle child, take a page out of Jan’s book and just complain loudly and repeatedly until someone hears you.

11 Forgotten Again Look, if you’re a middle child, you just have to understand that your parents are tired, OK? They’ve got their hands full keeping up with your big sibling and all of their endeavors while simultaneously juggling the antics of your younger sib at the same time. I promise they’ll remember to show up for the big stuff, though. (Fingers crossed!)