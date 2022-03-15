The Ides of March is one of those things you’ve probably heard of, but if someone asked you what it is, you’d draw a blank. Don’t feel bad — pretty sure 99.9% of the world is right there with you. But, if you happen to be posting on the ol’ IG today and can’t think of a great caption, an Instagram caption for the Ides of March might get you over your social media writer’s block.

The Ides of March fall on March 15 each year. William Shakespeare’s play, Julius Caesar, made the phrase “Beware the Ides of March” popular. But the holiday didn’t always have a foreboding meaning, as History.com explains:

Kalends, Nones and Ides were ancient markers used to reference dates in relation to lunar phases. Ides simply referred to the first new moon of a given month, which usually fell between the 13th and 15th. In fact, the Ides of March once signified the new year, which meant celebrations and rejoicing.

Unfortunately for the new moon festivities, on March 15 in 44 B.C., Roman dictator Julius Caesar was fatally stabbed in the Senate house by 60 senators after trying to take a little too much power for himself. The day became known as the Ides of March and took on the status of a bad omen, not unlike Friday the 13th. (But if you happen to give birth on this day, have no fear: The Ides of March isn’t necessarily a bad day for babies.)

Instagram Captions For The Ides Of March

So, whether you’re a history buff looking to acknowledge the day or you just need something to fill the caption box on your Tuesday thirst trap, here are some Ides-related caption ideas.