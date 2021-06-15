You did it! Another year in the books of being married to the love of your life. While you pose and capture the trendiest shots to post, the next part is coming up with the perfect Instagram captions for your wedding anniversary. You don’t want to sound corny or too cliché, right? So the best option is to go with honesty. It’s always worked for me.

A few years back, while at the park with my toddlers, my older brother asked me a totally random question.

“How is it?”

“How’s what?” I asked, plenty confused.

“How is it being married?”

My husband and I’d been married for seven years, had moved to two countries, and had twins along the way. I swiftly gave him my most transparent answer, the one I’d tell anyone: “It’s work. We knew going into this that it’s not a fairytale. But when you’re with the right person, it’s all worth it.”

Marriage is a complicated, beautiful beast, and the best way to capture it in your IG captions is to cover the wide range of emotions that come with committing to for better or for worse. The laughs, tense moments, snoring in your face, being adored by your favorite person, clothes on the floor, attitudes, adult tantrums... you get where I’m going with this. Be funny, be compelling, be sappy, be honest. (Honestly, this is making me want to post about my hubs right now).

Here are some Instagram captions you can use that convey every feeling behind your stunning images.

Riska/E+/Getty Images

For The Wedding Day Vs. Current Day Photo

We were so young and naive. Now we’re older and more in love!

Our bodies have grown and changed, but so has our bond.

How it started. How it’s going.

“I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.” — Angelita Lim

Photos Of You Gazing At Each Other

“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine.” — Maya Angelou

I’ve fallen in love with you over and over again. And it don’t stop!

Love is a choice. I choose you — still.

I love that I get to keep growing up with my bestie! Happy Anniversary!

Years ago we took vows and danced the night away surrounded by the people who love us. I’d do it again in a heartbeat.

For The Sweet But Sarcastic Photo

“It’s so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” — Rita Rudner

“Sorry, no refunds. Happy Anniversary!” — Unknown

“Marriage is a relationship in which one is always right and the other is the husband.” — Unknown

I recommit to letting you snore in my face every night.

You match my crazy and I’ll always love you for that.

“When someone is murdered, the police investigate the spouse first. That tells you everything you need to know about marriage.” — Katharine Hepburn

We are too legit to quit! Happy Anniversary, my love.

“People are weird. When we find someone with weirdness that is compatible with ours, we team up and call it love.” — Dr. Suess

Captions About Learning What Marriage Really Is