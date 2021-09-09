Show Your Love With These Instagram Captions On Grandparents Day

It can be hard to put into words how much you love someone. To celebrate National Grandparents Day on September 12th, why not take some inspiration from these quotes and share all the emotions you’re feeling? You might find the perfect Instagram caption to go with a funny memory that you’re excited to share. Or you may find the phrase just perfect for expressing the love, or even the aching loss, you feel in your heart on Grandparents Day.

These heartfelt quotes, discovered in books, movies and songs, can caption any number of moments. Think about sharing a vintage photo with you and your grandparents, or sharing a holiday memory, or tradition you continue to practice. Or how about posting a proud photo of yourself, mastering a task that a grandparent taught you, like gardening or fishing? There are captions here that’ll help tell your story with humor and kindness. And if you yourself are a grandparent, there are even a few captions here that’ll make it easy to share the love you have for your family. However you choose to celebrate the day (cake is always a good idea), sharing the love amongst family can make it all the sweeter.

Loving Captions For Grandparents Day

“They’ll be times when you want to hold on but you gotta let go. And I live by those words ‘cause Grandpa told me so.” – Kenny Chesney, “Grandpa Told Me So”

“I want to show you the wind and how it bends the grass. I’m waiting to give you bear hugs – the kind that last and last.” – Billy Crystal, I Already Know I Love You

“I want to teach you about our family with pictures from long ago. You’re the new twig on our tree, and I can’t wait to watch you grow.” – Billy Crystal, I Already Know I Love You

“Grandpa, maybe you could come over and read it again to me tomorrow?” – The Grandson, The Princess Bride

“Every night and all day through, the one I’m thankful for is you.” – Hoda Kotb, You Are My Happy

“You are my happy.” – Hoda Kotb, You Are My Happy

“I love the special things I do with you.” – Daniel Tiger

“Your hugs are very squeezey.” – Daniel Tiger

“And through it all she offers me protection, a lot of love and affection, whether I’m right or wrong.” – Robbie Williams, “Angels”

“Grandma’s love is what made grandma’s garden grow.” – Zac Brown Band, “Grandma’s Garden”

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

Funny Captions For Grandparents Day

“We have to be grand! It’s in the title!” – Pat Spence (aka Grandma), The Middle

“Can you play that game where you throw us up and catch us?” – Peppa Pig, Peppa Pig

“When you babysit a grandma, if you’re lucky…it’s a sleepover at her house.” – Jean Reagan, How To Babysit A Grandma

“Gingerbread? That’s a December craft.” – Ruby, Black-ish

Missing You Captions For Grandparents Day