27 Relatable Instagram Captions For Last-Minute Tax Filers

Tax time is upon us, whether you like it or not. Everyone knows that the big deadline to file taxes is April 15. There was a bit of a reprieve in the past two years, thanks to the pandemic, but there don’t appear to be any extensions this year, so mark your calendar now. Or, for those procrastinators who pull an all-nighter every April 14, well, there are these Instagram captions if you waited until the last minute to file taxes.

If you can file your last minute taxes before the deadline, your Instagram post might be euphoric. If you are still sweating it minutes before the closing bell rings, your caption might be a little bit more cheeky. Maybe you’re waiting on yet another 1099 (where our freelancers at?!). Or maybe you took an extension last year and still need to sort those taxes before you tip-toe into this year’s books. No judgment. There are all kinds of reasons you might need Instagram captions if you waited until the last minute to file your taxes. And it’s OK to laugh at it all. We all have to pay the piper, might as well see the humor in it.

Instagram captions for tax procrastinators

I’ve always been bad with deadlines.

Felt cute. Might file later.

If money talks, it’s saying my taxes are almost late.

I’m late, I’m late, for a very important date.

This is the face I make when I sprint to the mailbox to file my taxes.

Raise your hand if you sorta forgot to do your taxes this year. Just me, huh?

Dear Internal Revenue Service, I can explain…

Just in the nick of time.

Race against the clock.

Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images

Instagram captions for confused late filers

How many redheads does it take to file taxes?

Does this tax filing make me look cute?

Refund requested.

The X-Files.

Alexa, can I deduct a late filing fee on my taxes?

Will this filing delay my refund? Asking for a friend.

U2 > W2

Can I include myself as a dependent?

Take my money. Go ahead, take all of it.

“The hardest thing in the world to understand is the income tax.” — Albert Einstein

TBH, this is taxing my patience.

Eternally optimistic last minute tax filing Instagram captions

IRSsss I can.

Come on big money!

Let’s get down to brass taxes.

Audit this. I dare you. (Actually, please don’t.)

Nothing is certain except for death and tardy taxes.

Good things come to those who wait, Internal Revenue Service.

Don’t try this at home kids. I’m a professional late filer.

Let your pocketbook do the talking this April and use these Instagram captions if you waited until the last minute to file your taxes.