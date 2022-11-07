BJ’s Wholesale Club is an obvious place to hit up if you’re hosting a large Thanksgiving. Whether it’s your little one’s first Thanksgiving or if you’re old hat at churning out a feast, your Thanksgiving shopping is a crucial part of the prep. But can you run by BJ’s if you realize that it’s 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and you forgot the rolls? Or that there’s been a last-minute turkey disaster? Alas, no. BJ’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2022. In a press release, the company noted that it would be “the 16th consecutive year we are keeping our doors closed on Thanksgiving Day.”

BJ’s is a membership warehouse store where you can get everything from clothes to electronics (and every grocery you can think of, including turkeys) at wholesale prices. Though Costco is in most states, BJ’s only operates on the East coast, as well as in Ohio and Michigan. So, while some people might not know it at all, the store has plenty of devotees. And it’s definitely looking to be a go-to store for people doing Thanksgiving shopping: Between November 1st-10th, BJ’s will be giving out free turkeys to shoppers who spend at least $150.

While it might be a bummer that BJ’s is closed on Thanksgiving, there’s no shortage of grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving Day, including Fred Meyer. And BJ’s will open its doors again at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, when hopefully all the Thanksgiving prep stress will be long behind you.