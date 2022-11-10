Great news for anyone who doesn’t feel like cooking on Thanksgiving Day (or who has a habit of burning the main course): Boston Market is open and serving festive dishes all day long at all locations nationwide. The chain announced they’ll be offering a wide variety of Thanksgiving Day meals starting at $11.99 per plate. So hey, if the turkey comes out too dry to grin and bear it this year, don’t feel like you have to eat at home.

When does Boston Market open and close on Thanksgiving day?

As for the Boston Market Thanksgiving hours: locations are open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. The chain has not announced special operating hours for the day before or after Thanksgiving, so stores should be open during those times as well, but call your nearest Boston Market to confirm before heading over.

If you want to eat at home but cut down on time in the kitchen, you can order Thanksgiving catering from Boston Market, too. Visit their website and place your order by 2 p.m. the day before to ensure your food is ready to gather around the next day. The chain famous for their rotisserie chicken and sides also has a la carte offerings ready to heat and eat, so you can also order sides, apps, or desserts in advance.

No matter who does the cookin’ this year, you or Boston Market, remind your dinner guests to wear their most comfortable clothes (hello, stretch leggings and loose sweaters). No one will be leaving the table hungry.