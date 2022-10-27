Thanksgiving isn’t just about food — it’s also about the holiday fit (and the cute family photos, of course). Finding the perfect outfit for Thanksgiving means choosing something that is cute enough to impress your guests, but also comfortable enough to eat all of the turkey, mashed potatoes, and mac and cheese that can fit in your stomach. Trendy fall fashion is great if you want to look stylish, but you can also opt for comfort over everything with stretchy leggings and a cute oversized sweater for a good Thanksgiving outfit.

Dresses are always good for the nights you plan on eating a lot and want to wear something roomy. A flowy maxi or midi dress can easily be dressed up or down and gives you plenty of flexibility and room. If you want to stay more casual for your Thanksgiving outfit, opt for relaxed fit jeans and a sweater or an oversized flannel. Bodysuits are easy to pair with miniskirts or jeans. For a more polished and chic look, add an on-trend blazer. If you’re nursing, pick an outfit that allows for easy access to the boob so you don’t need to take your top off in someone’s guest bedroom.

Below are our picks for Thanksgiving outfits that are chic and comfortable at the same time.

1. A cozy sweater dress you’ll wear all year

This knit Tea Reader sweater dress is on the more lightweight side, so it can be worn throughout fall, winter, and even spring. You can easily dress this up or down with accessories for Thanksgiving. Add tights and a pair of boots for chillier weather, or sneakers and bare legs for something more casual. It comes in several different colors and has a soft and cozy feel to it.

2. An autumn-inspired splurge

A seasonally appropriate print of fruit and leaves on the mustard yellow background of The Somerset Maxi Dress from Anthropologie make this dress feel just right for Thanksgiving, especially if you want to dress up a little bit. Add a pair of calf or knee-high boots for chillier weather. You can cinch the waist with a belt if you want, but it looks great without a belt, too.

3. A casual option for dinner at home

Want to keep things as low-key as possible? This Thankful sweatshirt is perfect for a no-frills holiday celebration. Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans and some sneakers (slippers are also acceptable). For maximum comfort, wear it with stretchy leggings.

4. The “cool mom” uniform

Keep your look simple but polished in this versatile outfit made up of neutral basics that you can wear in a million different ways for Thanksgiving and beyond. Relaxed fit ‘90s jeans are comfortable and chic, and a tighter long-sleeve bodysuit balances the fit perfectly. Add a wool blend blazer for warmth and style.

5. A look inspired by Western-chic style

If you want your Thanksgiving outfit to make a style statement, wear this Annie Knit fringe turtleneck. Made of a thick knit material with a cozy turtleneck, this is definitely going to keep you warm all day long. The fringe is a fun and playful addition, and you can add a pair of on-trend cowboy boots if you have them.

6. A maternity- and nursing-friendly dress

Whether you’re working with a pregnant belly or you’re nursing your little one, this mock-neck nursing midi dress is a great option. It doesn’t feel too much like an obvious maternity dress and is versatile enough to be worn throughout pregnancy and postpartum. The top lifts up for easy breastfeeding access. It comes in a few different colors and looks really cute with ankle boots.

7. An on-trend option that is still comfortable

A pair of basic black trousers is a fall and winter must-have right now, so why not wear a pair to Thanksgiving? The way-high drape pant from Everlane gets excellent reviews for how comfortable, versatile, and sleek they are. You can keep these casual with a tee or a bodysuit and sneakers, or dress them up a bit more with a nice top and boots.

8. Fall basics you’ll wear on repeat

Not feeling inspired? You can never go wrong with a cute sweater and a simple pair of jeans. Not only can you wear each of these pieces a million times over, but they also make for an easy and comfy outfit that just works. This Wiltshire v-neck pullover sweater is a classic in a style that happens to be trending right now, and voluminous pleated sleeves add a cute feminine touch. These ultra high-rise straight jeans are the perfect pick if you’re easing into non-skinny jeans.

9. An autumn staple that never fails

If you’re running after little ones all night, you need a Thanksgiving outfit that is easy to move around in — preferably layers that you can strip off when you start sweating while trying to do three things at once. This super soft flannel is an excellent Amazon find. It’s kind of a mix between a shacket and a shirt, and it has a comfy oversized fit. Add a fitted seamless white tank underneath and keep the flannel open. Wear this with jeans or leggings.

10. A chic midi dress that looks instantly put together

This light and breezy pleated midi dress has the cutest pattern and is one of those super easy put-on-and-go dresses. It really doesn’t need much aside from a pair of knee-high boots, although you can also add a belt if you like the way it’s styled on the model. Or ditch the belt and keep it flowy so that you can comfortably chow down on all the food.

11. A mommy-and-me dress

Go for a mommy-and-me matching moment with your daughter with this autumn smocked dress. It comes in a cute autumn floral pattern and is an off-the-shoulder style. You can buy it on its own or you can buy a matching dress for a baby, toddler, or little kid.

12. A ‘90s preppy moment

Does this plaid miniskirt and black turtleneck outfit not scream Rachel Green from Friends? On-trend and chic, this cool look is sure to impress. The black turtleneck is also a piece you’ll probably wear throughout the rest of the winter, which is just a bonus. Add sheer black tights if this feels like it might be too chilly.

13. A comfy dress for a growing belly

For the new mamas (like, really new mamas) who aren’t quite ready to announce that they’re pregnant, a flowy dress like this smocked midi dress is your best option. It’s comfortable, it will disguise your growing belly, and it doesn’t look like an obvious maternity piece. (Because it isn’t one!) This also works for smaller pregnant bellies that you are trying to show off. The rust color is so great for fall.

14. An oversized sweater for the comfiest fit

This oversized tunic crew sweatshirt is the best if you want to just chill out and wear leggings to dinner. It has a longer, more oversized fit and is the kind of sweatshirt you’ll never want to take off. The colorblocking makes it feel a little more stylish than something solid.

15. A put-together look with fun pants

This mix of light colored neutrals makes it feel like the perfect autumn outfit. The gingham pants are great for special occasions or even for work, and the light knit sweater can be worn a million different ways. Paired together, this is a polished, chic look that is still comfortable and practical.

16. A jumpsuit that can be dressed up or down

Few things are as effortlessly cool as a lightweight jumpsuit. This easy breezy adjustable wide leg jumpsuit is comfortable and versatile. Wear it with sneakers for a cool sporty mom look, or add heels and some nice jewelry to dress it up. This is also perfect whether you’re eight months pregnant or in the postpartum period thanks to the adjustable tie waist.

17. An easy throw-on-and-go look

This cute tie waist mini dress makes getting dressed so simple. It really doesn’t require much styling, and the tie waist means it can easily hide a growing belly if you’re pregnant but don’t want anyone to know. Even if you’re not, though, this is still a chic option. Add sheer black tights to stay warm.

18. A bold print that will stand out

If you’re going for a look that everyone will notice, this Becky wrap midi dress is so cute. Made up of a pretty floral pattern and bold colors, this dress is unique without being too out-of-the-box. It’s great for a special occasion like Thanksgiving dinner.

19. A simple sweater dress for the minimalist mama

Sometimes the most simple pieces can make the biggest impression. This ribbed bodycon sweater dress is a versatile minimalist piece that can look evening-appropriate with heels, or daytime-ready with sneakers. Made of a thick, stretchy material, it’s super comfortable and warm.

20. An effortlessly cool look

You’ll look like you came straight out of a cool Gen-Z fashion TikTok in this ensemble. The oversized plaid blazer is a trendy piece right now that you’ll get a lot of wear out of, and the same goes for the white bodysuit and black baggy jeans. Altogether, this creates an easygoing, chic look that doesn’t seem to be trying too hard.

21. For the mom who wants to dress up a bit

There’s nothing wrong with going casual for Thanksgiving dinner, but there’s also nothing wrong with dressing up a bit. This pretty floral maxi dress is more on the formal side without being too fancy. The long sleeves make it appropriate for chilly weather and the dark florals are great for fall.

22. A sophisticated fit that exudes elegance

There’s something about the combination of silk and knitwear that just works so well for a nice occasion. This Quince washable silk skirt is low-maintenance and beautiful. The Mongolian cashmere sweater dresses it down a bit. You can wear this look with sneakers or heels or even boots.

Whether you opt for something casual and comfortable or something more chic and stylish, any of these outfits will make it easy to eat all of the food you want. The best part? These are versatile pieces you’ll get a lot of wear out of.