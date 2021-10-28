Nothing screams Thanksgiving like a giant 2-pound burrito, am I right? I kid, I kid. Whether you’ve decided to skip turkey day this year, or find yourself hungry again in the evening after your Thanksgiving Day feast, you might be craving a classic Chipotle burrito. Friends, I’m sorry to say that if you’re hoping that Chipotle is open on Thanksgiving, you will be sorely disappointed. Chipotle is closed on Thanksgiving, according to theholidayschedule.com.

But wait! Even if you can’t get Chipotle burritos on Thanksgiving Day, you can still get some sort of Mexican food on this holiday of thanks. According to fastfoodmenuprices.com, Del Taco is open on Thanksgiving, as well as Qdoba.

If your local Del Taco and Qdoba are too busy and you don’t feel like waiting, fastfoodmenuprices.com has other fast food options for you to visit. Other fast food restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving according to the website include Subway, Tim Hortons, Jack in the Box, WhataBurger, Popeyes, McDonald’s, Burger King, Sonic, White Castle, and Steak N’ Shake.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Sit-down options include Buca di Beppo for an Italian Thanksgiving, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, TGI Fridays, Kona Grill — which offers a “unique” Thanksgiving menu — Applebee’s, Golden Corral, Denny’s, IHOP, Ruby Tuesday, and Sizzlers.

Places that may give you more of a traditional Thanksgiving meal vibe that are open include Cracker Barrel, Boston Market, Marie Callender’s, and Bob Evans, where for only $7.99 you can have a turkey, all the trimmings, and desserts. They even have a Thanksgiving breakfast.

And doesn’t a nice coffee sound delicious after a good meal, whether that be Thanksgiving dinner or burritos? Dunkin’ and Starbucks have you covered for all your major holidays, including Thanksgiving. Just be sure to tip your barista like a champ, OK?

No matter where you grab dinner on Thanksgiving Day, I hope you feel grateful to be there.