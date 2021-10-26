Dunkin’ Donuts has been giving the public a sweet spot to stop to for over 70 years now. And if they have your favorite breakfast sandwich or coffee, then you may not want to pass that up, even if it is Thanksgiving.

The franchise officially changed its name in 2018, dropping the Donuts and just going by Dunkin’. Although they are known for offering a wide variety of donuts and your favorite brew, the company expanded their menu.

But whether it’s a caffeine boost you need on the way to your aunt’s house for dinner or a lil sum’n sweet after a meal, we all want to know if and when we can swing through Dunkin’ on Thanksgiving.

Will Dunkin’ Donuts Be Open On Thanksgiving Day 2021?

So the good part first: Dunkin’ will be open this Thanksgiving, which is on a Thursday as usual. This year the holiday falls on November 25.

What Hours Are Dunkin’ Donuts Open on Thanksgiving?

Their websites aren’t very telling. Daily operating hours usually fall somewhere between 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., but vary with the location. A written message is displayed saying Thanksgiving might affect these hours. That’s no help. Who wants to roll up expecting to get their creme-filled fix only to be turned away with a closed for the remainder of the holiday sign?

But a little digging goes a long way, and here’s what you can expect from the franchise on Turkey Day.

“We haven’t really received the information on our Thanksgiving hours yet,” a Dunkin’ member tells Romper. “We’ll get that some time at the beginning of November. Typically the hours are between 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m.”

Another Dunkin’ member confirmed that they also don’t yet know, “We’ll get the hours next week.”

To be on the safe side, get your goodies in before 2 p.m. this Thanksgiving.