No matter how many times you make your shopping list (and check it twice), you’re inevitably going to have that moment when you get home, plop those grocery bags on the counter, and realize that you forgot the one thing you went to the store to get. And if said moment of clarity comes before a holiday weekend (such as Memorial Day), you may not get a second chance to snag those snacks that your kid will only eat. So is Kroger open on Memorial Day 2022?

Is Kroger open on Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day weekend tends to be the unofficial start to summer. Grills get fired up, hot dogs and burgers are a main staple of any meal, and condiments like ketchup and mustard go quickly. If you have the kind of kiddo who only wants to eat the buns, though, you might have to make a quick car ride to Kroger to stock up. But will it be open? Yes it will, because according to Holiday Shopping Hours, Kroger will be open on Memorial Day. More than likely, your local Kroger will be operating its normal hours (which, for a Monday, is from 6:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m.), but it’s a good idea to call ahead, just in case. Kroger also offers delivery and pick up services, but find out if your store offers this option on Memorial Day.

What to buy at Kroger on Memorial Day

If you’re shopping at any one of the almost 2,800 Kroger stores throughout the U.S., you’ll find lots of items to feed the fam on Memorial Day. Peppers are plentiful, colorful (and cost $1.50 each at Kroger), which you can use in a salad or grill them to go with grilled steak or chicken. You might even opt to skip hot dogs and give your little brat (just kidding!) some bratwurst, since Kroger has bratwurst on sale for $4.99. In fact, Kroger offers a large grilling section on its site, complete with a super selection of meats to go on the grill.

But if you’re bored with the same ol’ same ol’ BBQ fare, you can always create some new culinary masterpieces, thanks to Kroger. The supermarket giant also offers some savory (and salivation-inducing) recipes on its site, such as Avocado Chicken Hotdog Relish with Broccoli Grape Salad or Piña Colada Shrimp Kabobs. (And if there’s any rum, pineapple or coconut left over, you know what to do with it.)

No matter if you’re doing your regular weekly food shopping, picking up party items, or just have to go back for that one thing you originally forgot, you’ll be able to (thankfully) get what you need at Kroger come Memorial Day.