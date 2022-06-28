You promised yourself that you’d get all your July 4th shopping done during the weekend. And here it is, Independence Day, and you’re still scrambling for supplies to feed your family. Even if you wanted to avoid a supermarket sweep, you might need to pick up some last-minute items. And if Publix is your go-to supermarket, you might be wondering if Publix is open on the Fourth of July.

Publix’s Fourth of July 2022 hours

If you’re looking for foods for the Fourth, look no further than Publix. The supermarket chain (with almost 1,300 locations in states such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia) will indeed be open on the Fourth of July, according to The Holiday Schedule. Better yet, Publix will be keeping its regular operating hours, which means that you can start shopping for food and other items as early as 7:00 a.m. And if you happen to run out of, ahem, adult beverages, the supermarket will close at 10:00 p.m. — plenty of time for you to stock up and save.

Publix’s Fourth of July deals

Meal planning should be a cinch, thanks to Publix’s Fourth of July deals. For starters, Smithfield Bacon (either Double Smoked Double Thick or Maple Premium) are both half off at $5.55 and perfect for sitting atop a juicy burger. Speaking of which, Steakhouse Elite Kobe-Crafted Ground Beef Burgers are on sale for $14.89, while GreenWise Organic Chicken Drumsticks are $3.29 per pound.

But let’s say that you’re looking for something a little more sophisticated for your get together than grilled meats. Well, Publix offers recipes, too, from Pretzel Chicken with Fig Mustard Dip or Pulled Chicken-Peanut Salad, along with an ingredient list, serving sizes, calorie counts, and the amount of time you’ll need to spend slicing and dicing.

Although grilled goodness is usually the star of a July 4th party, you’ll also want some sweets for an after-dinner treat. You can pick up a Carvel Lil’ Love Ice Cream Cake for $17.69, or a Carrot Bar Cake for $7.75. If you want to keep things patriotic, the Publix Bakery Round European Cream Orange Berry Tart has strawberries, blueberries, and cream in red, white, and yum.

Keep in mind that while Publix is open on July 4th, the pharmacy isn’t. So if you’re hoping to pick up a prescription while you’re shopping, you’ll have to wait until the next day. Which just gives you another reason to go back and grab some deli platters, like the Publix Deli Roasted Turkey & Cheddar Mini Platter ($15.49) or the Publix Deli Cubanitos Medium Platter, ($36.99) which serves 16-20 (just be sure to give 24-hour notice so that the fine folks at Publix can prepare your order).

Whether you’re looking for prepared foods for your party, or a last-minute ingredient for your household, you can pick it up at Publix, which will be open all day long on July 4th.