As an extremely anxious planner, since we have started hosting Thanksgiving dinner at my home for my mom and dad, I’ve been super crazy about getting everything we need for our portion of the feast two weeks in advance. Except for that one time I forgot to get almond extract for my famous pound cake. One year, I frantically screamed from the kitchen on Thanksgiving Day to my husband, “Is Publix open on Thanksgiving?” He Googled as I tore apart our kitchen cabinets trying to find a stray bottle.

And unfortunately for me (but fortunately for the folks who work at Publix), Publix is closed on Thanksgiving Day. A PUBLIX spokesperson told Country Living, "As is our traditional policy, we will close all stores on Thanksgiving so that our associates may celebrate the holidays with their loved ones." So on that particular Thanksgiving Day of the almond extract incident, I had to go to Kroger to get my coveted bottle, but I sure did appreciate that Publix does this for their employees. By the way, while Kroger is open on Thanksgiving Day, their hours will vary depending on location. So be sure to check that out before you go.

Also for what it’s worth, following in the footsteps of Publix, Target and Walmart are also closed on Thanksgiving this year, which means they’ll only be open for Black Friday on Friday. However this has more to do with COVID-19 than celebrating the holiday of giving thanks. Perhaps this will be a trend in future holidays to come though. Silver lining? Other retail stores that are closed on Thanksgiving include Barnes & Noble, Bath & Body Works, Costco, BJ’s, Kohl’s, JCPenny, GameStop, Old Navy, REI, and others, per blackfriday.com.

Liliboas/E+/Getty Images

If you live in an area that doesn’t have Kroger, or if you prefer to do your shopping somewhere else, according to Delish, Acme Markets, Cub Foods, Food Lion, The Fresh Market, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, Ralphs, Safeway, Sprouts, Whole Foods, and more, are grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving — though some with limited hours. But if you’re a Trader Joe’s, Costco, Aldi, Save Mart, Winn-Dixie, or Sam’s Club fan, you need to shop early.

So make sure you grab all your ingredients on Nov. 26 or before if your grocery store of choice is Publix — you definitely don’t want to be stressing about a missed ingredient on Thanksgiving Day.