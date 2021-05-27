Is Safeway Open Memorial Day 2021? Their Hours May Vary Depending On Your Location

Memorial Day is nearly here, as your to-do list probably attests. For many, the big holiday weekend means hanging with the fam, grilling out, and generally enjoying a little extra time off. But about that second item... have you picked up all the grocery items necessary for optimal fun? Are you sure Safeway is open on Memorial Day for you to grab any last minute goodies?

Is Safeway open on Memorial Day?

Good news: The giant grocery retailer, with 1,300 stores across the country, will be open on Memorial Day, and for its normal hours, says communication and public affairs manager Denise Berger.

“Our Safeway store hours are not changing for Memorial Day,” Berger tells Romper. “Customers will find that if their store has a pharmacy, it will be closed, but typically all stores will operate their usual hours on Monday. The best resource to check hours for a specific store is always the store’s website.”

If you want to make sure you don’t miss your shopping window, do as Berger suggests and visit your Safeway store’s website for time change specifics. Otherwise relax in the knowledge that you can race out for extra buns and beer should the need arise.

Best Memorial Day deals at Safeway

And while you’re at it, check out some of the chain’s great Memorial Day deals. Safeway has you covered with majorly marked down Ball Park hotdog buns: $2.99 for a pack of 8, regularly $4.49. In addition, you can cover everyone’s chip cravings with deeply discounted bags of the ultimate dipping vehicle, Ruffles ($4.50 with a Club Card), Doritos ($4.50 for a 14.5 oz. bag), and party size Tostitos ($4.50 for a 17 oz. bag).

Your crew can’t live on chips alone (however hard they might try). Better get a few fresh veggies to even things out. Safeway has sweet corn for 50 cents an ear just in time for the kick off to summer grilling season. Plus, you can also pick up all your disposable tableware while you’re surfing the produce section. A 100 count of Dixie Ultra Paper Plates is on sale for $13.99.

Make that grocery list, check it twice, then get in there to grab what you need before the big holiday arrives.