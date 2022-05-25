There’s something about those three-day holiday weekends (like Memorial Day) that somehow become problematic for parents. You thought that you bought enough food to last through that extra day of having the kiddos at home, but by Monday morning, everyone’s complaining that there’s nothing to eat and they’re starving. Well, if you’ve got to make a food run fast, you’d better be sure that Safeway is open on Memorial Day.

Is Safeway open on Memorial Day?

With over 900 locations in the United States, chances are there might be a Safeway near you. But when you get to the front door of the supermarket come Memorial Day, will they automatically open for you? Of course they will, because Safeway is open on Memorial Day, according to Holiday Shopping Hours. Now, if you’re looking to pick up a prescription, that’s another story, since pharmacy hours might vary — or it might be completely closed. So if you need to fill a script, you might want to call ahead.

But how early can you start shopping? Well, if you’re feeling bright-eyed and bushy-tailed (or if you realize that you forgot to buy OJ and that’s the only thing your child will drink with their waffles), you can show up and shop at Safeway as early as 6:00 a.m.

These are the best Memorial Day deals at Safeway

Of course, once you grab a wagon at Safeway, it’s easy to amble through the aisles and start stocking up on some of those Memorial Day deals. It really isn’t a holiday without hot dogs, which is why you’ll be grabbing Nathan’s Beef Franks for just $4.99 and fresh Sweet Corn for just .59 cents a stalk. If you’re going to fire up the grill, the Signature Farms Bone In Chicken Thighs Value Pack-5 lb. ($2.29/lb.) will certainly feed a crowd. And since no BBQ would be complete without some burgers, members can get the Signature Farms 100% Ground Beef Patties for just $9.99 for a 10-pack. Kids (and adults alike) will love the crowd-pleasing Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies with Ghirardelli chocolate. For $4.99, you’ll get you a package of 20 tempting cookies.

Although you can serve up some holiday staples like burgers and dogs, Safeway can help you elevate your backyard BBQ to a bonafide shindig, thanks to the some tasty shop-the-recipe ideas, like Fancy Tiramisu S’Mores, or what Safeway claims is the Best Ever Beef Burger (spoiler alert: the secret ingredient is kosher salt). And if you just don’t feel like cooking at all, well, you don’t have to. Safeway has an entire Order Ahead section that’s full of yummy foods like sub sandwiches, chicken, salads, apps, antipasto, wraps — even seafood platters.

On Memorial Day, you can head out to Safeway for anything from pantry staples to party food for an impromptu gathering. And that can make your holiday a whole lot easier — and delicious.