With summer coming to an end, Labor Day is a great way to celebrate and have one last hurrah before fall arrives. And what better way to celebrate the end of summer than with a barbecue or a swim party? But if you forget that 10-pound package of ground beef, you might need to hit up Sam’s Club on Labor Day. Because where else can you get that much meat at once and in so little time — and the pallet of buns to go with it?

What are Sam’s Club’s Labor Day 2022 hours?

Luckily for you, Sam’s Club is open on Labor Day, per the website. And while the hours may vary slightly based on your location, for Plus members, you can expect Sam’s to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. And if you’re a Club member, then the hours are a bit shorter from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. These hours ring true throughout the year, however, the warehouse store is closed on New Year’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day. But given that Sam’s is open on Labor Day, you still have plenty of time to grab some deals and check out Sam’s Labor Day sales.

Labor Day deals at Sam’s Club

Even though the official ad isn’t available quite yet for Sam’s Labor Day sales, you can still snag some savings on items now before your big barbecue — and that way you don’t have to make a special trip the day of your party, because nobody likes that unless you’re a monster.

Most barbecues require ketchup, and Sam’s has a three-pack of 44 ounce Heinz ketchup bottles for just $8.78. If A1 sauce is more your jam, you can get 75 cents off a two-pack of 15 ounce A1 bottles before your grilling festivities.

Want to add some fun for the kids for your backyard Labor Day party? You can save $120 on a six-foot woven rope climbing tunnel bridge, or a Stomp Rocket Dueling Bonus Pack with 12 rockets for less than 10 dollars. Pretty sure even after Labor Day your house will be the house of the neighborhood for kid hangs.

If you’re able, go ahead and snag some of these deals for your Labor Day party during your bi-weekly Sam’s Club run, then you’ll have everything you need for your day of celebrating.