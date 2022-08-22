If back-to-school season has you feeling stressed, fear not — Labor Day weekend is just around the corner and there’s still plenty of fun to be had. Whether you plan to fire up the grill and relax on a pool float on the holiday or want to escape the chaos of your household on your day off (while you roam the home decor aisles, naturally) Target has your back. Here’s everything you need to know about Target’s Labor Day hours for 2022, plus a peek at potential Labor Day deals at Target over the long weekend.

What are Target’s Labor Day 2022 hours?

Target stores will be open for normal business hours on Labor Day 2022, a store associate tells Romper via phone. Most Target locations are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., but these times can vary by location.

Select Target stores may have reduced hours of operation in honor of the federal holiday, and the hours for services located within each store — Starbucks, CVS Pharmacy, Target Optical, MinuteClinic, etc. — may also vary, so you’ll want to check with your local store for more details. You can find the Target store nearest you using the Target’s store locator online or in the Target app.

Shop Labor Day deals at Target

Target has yet to release details for their 2022 Labor Day deals. However, if previous years are any indication, Target should offer a variety of discounted merchandise over Labor Day weekend.

Typically, the store marks down its selection of summer gear and puts a lot of back-to-school stock on clearance around this time of year to make way for fall and holiday decor. Only time will tell what deals Labor Day 2022 will bring.

In the meantime, you can keep an eye (or both eyes) on the deals page of Target’s website or join Target Circle to get the store’s top deals delivered right to your inbox and in the app.