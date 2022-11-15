Thanksgiving is all about spending time with family and friends, enjoying a delicious meal, and, of course, giving thanks. However, the food-centric holiday also happens to be the day before one of the biggest shopping days of the year. With Black Friday right around the corner, it makes sense to wonder if your favorite retailers will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Traditionally, those who head to Target on Thanksgiving Day immediately after the pumpkin pie is served are able to get in line early and snag the best deals. However, Target will be closed on Thanksgiving 2022, so you can ahead and enjoy an extra slice of pie.

In 2021, Target announced that it would no longer open on Thanksgiving Day for the foreseeable future. This shift to closed doors on Turkey Day started in 2020 as the pandemic gave way to major changes in the way many retailers, Target included, do business. What was first a way to limit crowds and give employees some much needed time off is now the way Target will handle the Thanksgiving hours going forward. For their employees, it’s a win worth toasting to over turkey.

So, you unfortunately can’t run to Target to grab an extra bottle of wine or get a head start on your holiday gift list on Thanksgiving in 2022. But, if you’re in the mood for some retail therapy post-Thanksgiving, Target will be open for Black Friday shopping. Store hours will vary by location, but the retailer will also offer a weeklong Black Friday deals leading up to Nov. 25, and throughout the holiday season. Happy shopping!