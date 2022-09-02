One of the best things about Labor Day is all the delicious food and snacks you get to enjoy. And you know which store has the greatest snacks worthy of a cult-like following? Trader Joe’s. Going to Trader Joe’s isn’t simply grocery shopping — it’s an experience — and if you want to head to Trader Joe’s on Labor Day for some Two Buck Chuck and mandarin orange chicken, you’ll want to know about the holiday hours.

What are Trader Joe’s Labor Day 2022 hours?

Thankfully, Trader Joe’s will be open for you to grab anything you need on Labor Day. This is pretty typical for the store, which is normally open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and is only closed on Christmas Day, Thanksgiving, and New Year’s Day, with reduced hours on Easter, July Fourth, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve. Luckily for us, they usually provide special recipe inspo on their website for every holiday, including Labor Day.

Shop Labor Day deals at Trader Joe’s

Even though Trader Joe’s doesn’t have their Labor Day weekly ad posted yet, you know it’s your one-stop shop for everything charcuterie, and quick and easy meals and snacks. They even include recipes on their website that would be perfect for your Labor Day celebrations, like this buffalo fig burger, a peanut satay sauce for some grilled chicken kabobs, a sweet and spicy grilled chicken thigh recipe, grilled carrot miso salmon, and a soy chorizo and grilled avocado taco recipe for the non-meat-eater guests.

So if you suddenly run out of fancy cheese or go through your supply of cookie butter on Labor Day weekend, Trader Joe’s has got you covered. Save me some Brie, would you?