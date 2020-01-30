Score Big On Super Bowl Sunday With The Best Frozen Apps From Trader Joe's

When stocking up on snacks for you 2022 Super Bowl party, you could go to big box stores like Costco or BJs and get a bountiful amount of delicious food to feed a crowd. But if you’re hosting a more intimate football-themed soiree, you might want to choose some appetizers that are slightly more, shall we say, sophisticated. And while there’s nothing wrong with copious amounts of chips and dip, the best frozen appetizers from Trader Joe’s might elevate your hosting game to a whole new playing field. (Ha.)

Whether you’re rooting for the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals, one thing’s for certain: Your guests are going to be hungry. And really, there’s nothing like a Super Bowl spread to bring out everyone’s appetites. This selection of frozen apps from Trader Joe’s has a little something for everyone — traditional food fare like wings and mini tacos, but it also has some unexpected options, too, involving ingredients like quinoa and filo dough.

So make room in your microwave, open up the air fryer, break out the serving platters, and preheat that oven, because these frozen apps will let you spend less time in the kitchen, and more time rooting for your fave team this Super Bowl Sunday... or just getting down on what promises to be an insane Halftime Show with Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre.

1 Lemongrass Chicken Sticks Courtesy of Ashley Ziegler Walk away from the wings for a moment, if you will, and try out these lemongrass chicken spring rolls. They’re crunchy, which makes them perfect for Super Bowl munching, and they’re ready in just three minutes. Serve with a side of dipping sauce, or plain since they’re super savory, making them one of the best frozen appetizers Trader Joe’s has to offer. Ten sticks come in a box for about four bucks.

2 Chicken Spring Rolls Courtesy of Ashley Ziegler Made with white meat, basil, garlic and ginger, this crispy appetizer of chicken spring rolls is a crowd-pleaser. That said, one package comes with just five spring rolls, so you’ll either have to buy a couple of boxes, or get crafty and cut them on a diagonal for extra servings.

3 Creamy Roasted Cauliflower & Onion Dip Courtesy of Ashley Ziegler Surprise your guests by swapping out the salsa for Trader Joe’s delicious cauliflower onion dip. It’s made with roasted cauliflower and onion, and is creamy and dreamy. Serve it with crackers, crudités, or even chunks of fancy French bread. They won’t even miss the red stuff.

4 Parmesan Pastry Pups Courtesy of Ashley Ziegler Pigs in a blanket. Cocktail beef franks. There are so many names you could call this frozen appetizer from Trader Joe’s, but these pastry pups are essentially mini beef franks ($5.99) wrapped in puff pastry (just with a fancier name). The good-for-you benefit of these pastry pups is that there is no nitrate or nitrite artificially added to them. They have a sprinkling of parmesan cheese, too, which should make them extra crispy once you take them out of the oven. We predict that these puppies will disappear pretty quickly.

5 Broccoli & Cauliflower Gratin Courtesy of Cat Bowen You can feel good about your Super Bowl menu lineup when you serve this frozen veggie app from TJ’s: broccoli and cauliflower gratin. The two vegetables make a great team in this cheesy gratin that’s easy on the taste buds.

6 Beef Mini Tacos Courtesy of Kristina Johnson Make your Super Bowl fiesta fabulous when you serve up these mini beef tacos ($4). Put them on a plate by themselves, or if you want to get really fancy, surround them with some chips, dip, and guac for a total touchdown.

7 Party Size Mini Meatballs Courtesy of Kristina Johnson Can you really call it a Super Bowl party if there aren’t any meatballs being served? Trader Joe’s party size frozen mini meatballs ($5.99) can be an easy and affordable way to feed a crowd. These little mini marvels are fully cooked and flame broiled for a just-off-the-grill taste. You can serve them as is, submerge them in some sauce with your choice of pasta, or slice open a hoagie and turn them into the ultimate grinder.

8 Bambino Pizza Courtesy of Kristina Johnson Good luck getting your local pizzeria to deliver on Super Bowl Sunday. Instead, just heat up these bambino pepperoni pizzas, which are perfect for game day. There are four mini pizzas in this $4 box, so you might want to pick up a few packages.

9 Chicken Wings Courtesy of Kristina Johnson Your guests are gonna love these Trader Joe’s frozen wings, which are hot and spicy. You can serve them solo, or with dipping sauces or dressings like ranch or blue cheese. Add some crudités, and you’ve got a platter everyone will gather around.

10 Battered Fish Nuggets Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Nuggets are never a bad Super Bowl Sunday food for kids, and a 16 oz. package of frozen fish nuggets ($4.99) from Trader Joe’s will feed plenty. They’re ideal for the oven, so save your microwave for melting the cheese on top of your nachos instead.

11 Spanakopita Courtesy of Jennifer Parris When it comes to easy-to-eat apps, you can’t beat spanakopita. Filled with ingredients like spinach, ricotta, and feta cheese, all that Greek goodness is wrapped in even yummier puff pastry. Spanakopita isn’t something that you’d want to microwave, though, so be sure to heat the apps in the oven so they’ll be ready in time for kick off. A 12-ounce packet costs $4.49.

12 Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Could you crack open a jar of salsa and call it a day? Sure. But what about Trader Joe’s creamy spinach and artichoke dip? The dip, which retails for $3.29, is ideally served warm, and pairs perfectly with better-for-you dippers like crudités, crackers, or multigrain chips. It also offers an extra level of creamy cheesy goodness that your guests will love.

13 Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Move over, jalapeño poppers. The buffalo style chicken poppers ($4.49) offer everything you’d want from a Super Bowl Sunday app — and so much more. Inside the crispy filo dough is a filling made from white meat chicken and spicy cheese. Yum. There are 10 pieces in this pack, so you might want to score a touchdown (with your guests, that is), and stock up on some extra boxes, just in case the game goes into overtime.

14 Organic Veggie Bites Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Sure, they look just like tater tots, but there’s so much more to these organic veggie bites ($3.69) that meets the eye. First of all, they’re made with organic vegetables and sunflower seeds. They’re vegan and gluten-free, too. For the kid who might be a stickler about spuds, just serve a dipping sauce (like ketchup or honey mustard), and they’ll (probably) never notice the difference.

15 Mandarin Orange Morsels Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Mandarin orange chicken is usually just that — chicken. Not so with this meatless marvel, which is a “chicken-less” orange chicken morsel. But with its delicious sauce and smooth texture, your guests will never suspect that they’re eating a vegan app. The 9.25 oz. package retails for $3.29.

16 French Onion Soup Courtesy of Jennifer Parris If you’re planning to have an intimate Super Bowl Sunday, why not start guests off with a soup starter? This French onion soup from Cuisine Adventures ($4.99) is a soup-er way to get Game Day going. The vegetarian dish is made from slowly simmered fresh onions, Swiss cheese, and croutons. The cool part about this hot soup is that it microwaves in five minutes flat!

17 Quinoa Duo Courtesy of Jennifer Parris A product of France, Trader Joe’s quinoa duo would be a delightful dish to serve on Super Bowl Sunday. It’s made with quinoa and root veggies like carrots and squash, with a truly tasty sauce. The bag weighs 16 oz. and retails for $3.99, which is a small price to pay for not having to chop up all those veggies yourself.

18 Breaded Fried Ravioli Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Ravioli all on its own is yummy, but seasoned, breaded, and fried? Yes, please. These blink-twice-and-they’ll-be-gone breaded fried ravioli ($3.99) is one of Trader Joe’s best frozen appetizers and will probably be the MVP of your party. Although you could bake them in the oven, what would be even more awesome is putting them in an air fryer for some crazy good crispiness. A bowl of warmed marinara is the perfect dipping sauce for these pockets of cheesy deliciousness.

19 Mac N Cheese Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Here’s the thing about mac ‘n cheese. Since it’s such a kid-fave food, it’s gone almost before it’s even gotten to the table. Chances are, though, you might get to dine on the Trader Joe’s Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese ($2.99). Why? Well, in addition to the traditional mac ‘n cheese we all know and love, this more adult-friendly version has roasted chiles from Hatch, New Mexico. And that added spiciness means that there will be more for the adults — for once.

20 Cauliflower Gnocchi Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Getting kids to eat their veggies is like an exercise in futility. But they’ll be none the wiser when you serve this cauliflower gnocchi, which, according to Trader Joe’s, is a customer favorite. You can serve it saucy, or even just pop some toothpicks in each one for a quick, easy (and healthy) app. The vegan appetizer comes frozen and costs $2.99.

21 Loaded Potatoes Courtesy of Jennifer Parris French fries are fine for any Super Bowl soiree, but what about packing on the potatoes? Trader Joe’s loaded potatoes ($3.99) are made with diced spuds, ground beef, tomatoes, and cheeses. (Note: cheeses, not just one cheese.) Of course, you could always add onto the app by sprinkling extra ingredients on the top, like sliced green onions, or, you know, more melted cheese. This will definitely be a dish that guests will want to scoop up and plop on their plates.

22 Root Vegetable Fries Courtesy of Jennifer Parris French fries made from potatoes are so passé. These better-for-you Root Vegetable Fries from Trader Joe’s ($2.49) are tasty, and healthier, too. They’re made from roasted sweet potatoes, carrots, beets, and parsnips, only in fry form. Your kids might find the colorful “fries” fun to eat, but don’t worry, we won’t tell them that they’re good for them.

23 Chicken Wings Courtesy of Jennifer Parris You won’t have to “wing it” when you serve up these chicken wings on Game Day. The fully cooked wings are hot and spicy, and are antibiotic and hormone-free. You can bake them in the oven or microwave them during half time for the perfect pick-me-up in case your team is, um, losing. A one-pound bag retails for $5.99 — just be sure to stock up on the blue cheese dressing!

24 Turkey Corn Dogs Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Although corn dogs might never be able to claim to be the healthiest food on the planet, they’re still yummy and one of Trader Joe’s best frozen appetizers. That’s why these Turkey Corn Dogs ($2.99) should be put on a platter right away. They’re made from turkey franks that have no nitrates or nitrites added. They’re a bunch of battered dipped yumminess on a stick. Guaranteed they’ll be gone before the first quarter is over.

Whether you’re having a huge crowd or just your kids, apps are always the way to kick off any Super Bowl Sunday. With such a wide variety of Trader Joe’s frozen appetizers, the only problem will be making enough space in your freezer to store them all until Game Day.