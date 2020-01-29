Whether you're in it for the game, the commercials, or the halftime show, the Super Bowl is a great time to gather with friends... and eat some really good food. If you're hosting, don't bother making an actual meal. Not when the best Walmart appetizers for your Super Bowl 2020 party are just as crowd-pleasing and way easier to get on the table.

The big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs (that's right, no Patriots this year!) will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. (EST). The game is taking place in Miami this year, with Demi Lovato singing the National Anthem, per Sporting News, and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as the halftime show performers, according to Parade. Between traditional football food and this year's Latin vibe, there are a lot of ways you can go with your party's snack spread.

There's no need to stress out about the food though, because you can get everything you need (and then some) at your local Walmart. They have a huge selection of appetizers so you can be sure your guests won't go hungry. Even better, there are tons of options for easy-to-make apps, so you can spend your time enjoying the game and not cooking in the kitchen.

1. Chicken Wings TGI Fridays Honey BBQ Chicken Wings Walmart | $8 See on Walmart Chicken wings are a staple football food, so stock up. Walmart has tons of different options including fresh, frozen, and a variety of flavors. These frozen wings by TGI Fridays are pre-cooked, and come out super crispy. Just pop them in the oven, cover them with the included sauce, and serve.

2. Pigs In A Blanket Hebrew National Beef Franks in a Blanket Walmart | $13 See on Walmart You get 32 frozen beef franks in this box, which is plenty for most gatherings. All you have to do is bake them in the oven until the puff pastry is golden brown. If you want to get really fancy, you can opt to put a toothpick in each one.

3. Tacos Delimex Beef & Cheddar Rolled Tacos Walmart See on Walmart If you want, you can set up a "make your own taco" bar, or you can go the easy route with this box of 23 frozen tacos. They're filled with beef and cheddar cheese and just require a little baking time before they're ready for guests.

4. Sliders Great Value Frozen Chicken Parmesan Sliders Walmart | $9 See on Walmart Sliders are better than traditional burgers/sandwiches because they're basically bite-size. If you don't want to cook up your own patties, Walmart's Great Value brand has a lot of different options including these chicken parm sliders with provolone cheese on garlic knot buns.

5. Mozzarella Sticks Sam's Choice Mozzarella & Asiago Cheese Sticks Walmart See on Walmart It's smart to include some vegetarian options in your spread, like these mozzarella sticks. These are more of a "grown-up" version because they're filled with mozzarella, Asiago, and Parmesan cheeses.

6. Loaded Potato Skins TGI Fridays Cheddar & Bacon Loaded Potato Skins Walmart | $4 See on Walmart Bacon, potatoes, cheese... these little indulgences are great for football snacking. After 18 minutes of baking, these potato skins come out piping hot, so let them cool for a little before serving.

7. Chips & Salsa Newman's Own Black Bean & Corn Medium Salsa Walmart | $3 See on Walmart Chips and salsa are a classic party snack, and they play right into the Latin theme. You can go any number of ways with your salsa, from traditional restaurant style, to one with a fruit flavor, or this black bean and corn blend. Even better, you don't have to do anything to prepare this snack, just open the jar and a bag of tortilla chips and it's ready to go.

8. Pizza Rolls Totino's Pizza Rolls Walmart | $7 See on Walmart Delivery pizza is going to take forever on a day like Super Bowl Sunday, but these pizza rolls are ready in about 15 minutes! They come in a variety of flavors like cheese, pepperoni, and loaded.

9. Quesadillas Banquet Buffalo Style Chicken Stuffed Quesadillas Frozen Snack Walmart See on Walmart Instead of making buffalo chicken dip from scratch, just pick up these frozen quesadillas. Each bag comes with about 18 quesadillas filled with cheese and buffalo style chicken which can be microwaved or baked in the oven.

10. Veggie Tray & Dip Litehouse Vegetable Tray with Ranch Dip Walmart See on Walmart Having a veggie tray at your Super Bowl party allows guests the option to balance out their snacks a little, or at least pair their hot wings with some celery and ranch. You can get a pre-made tray that comes with everything you need, or pick up the individual veggies you want in the produce section of the grocery.

11. Fries Alexia Sweet Potato Fries with Sea Salt Walmart | $4 See on Walmart Fries, whether regular or sweet potato, are always a crowd favorite and taste especially good with things like sliders, wings, and basically every classic football snack. You can toss these in the oven (or air fryer if you want them extra crispy) and watch them get devoured.

12. Onion Rings Red Robin Onion Rings Walmart | $3 See on Walmart Onion rings are another great snack choice which pair nicely with a cold beer. These rings by Red Robin are made from large, cut onions (not onion pieces) and are seasoned with the restaurant's "signature blend." They're made to come out crispy so you can bake them in the oven without worry they'll be soggy.

13. Jalapeno Pepper Bites Snapps Snacks & Appetizers: Cheddar & Mild Jalapeno Pepper Bites Walmart See on Walmart These little apps come with a kick, thanks to their jalapeno pepper base (they claim to be mild). They can be baked in about 10 minutes, but you will need to flip them over about half-way through.

14. Spinach & Artichoke Dip Marketside Spinach & Artichoke Dip Walmart | $5 See on Walmart Spinach or spinach and artichoke dips are delicious paired with pretzels, potato chips, and tortilla chips. This pre-made dip can be served hot or cold, so you can choose how much work you want to put into the app.

15. Mini Crab Cakes Great Value Frozen Mini Crab Cakes Walmart See on Walmart Crab cakes aren't a traditional football food, but they're definitely a delicious appetizer. These bite-size snacks are made with crab meat, corn, red peppers, and "Maryland-style seasoning." Each box comes with 10 frozen crab cakes which need to be baked for about 10 minutes.

16. Pinwheels Nancy's Tomato Provolone and Turkey Bacon Ranch Deli Spirals Variety Pack Walmart See on Walmart You can get both vegetarian and meat appetizers out of this frozen appetizer. Each box comes with 16 tomato and provolone and 16 turkey bacon ranch frozen pinwheels. You don't need to do anything to prepare them except thaw before serving.

17. Meatballs Farm Rich Homestyle Meatballs Walmart | $6 See on Walmart Cook and serve the whole bag of these frozen meatballs in a slow cooker. Just add your favorite sauce, cover the crock pot, and cook on high for 3-4 hours. Made with a blend of beef, pork, garlic, onions, and salt.

18. Guacamole Wholly Guacamole Homestyle Chunky Medium Walmart See on Walmart Guacamole will pair well with the salsa and tortilla chips you're probably already planning to serve. You can make your own with some basic ingredients, or buy it pre-made in the fresh produce section. Just be sure to keep it refrigerated up until guests show up because it will brown pretty quickly (but will still taste good).

19. Grilled Chicken Bites Tyson® Premium Select Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Nuggets Walmart See on Walmart If you want to have a grilled option to balance out all the breaded appetizers, try some grilled chicken nuggets. Dress them up a bit by setting out some ketchup, mustard, and BBQ sauce for dipping options.