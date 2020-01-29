20 Best Walmart Appetizers For Your Super Bowl 2020 Party
Whether you're in it for the game, the commercials, or the halftime show, the Super Bowl is a great time to gather with friends... and eat some really good food. If you're hosting, don't bother making an actual meal. Not when the best Walmart appetizers for your Super Bowl 2020 party are just as crowd-pleasing and way easier to get on the table.
The big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs (that's right, no Patriots this year!) will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. (EST). The game is taking place in Miami this year, with Demi Lovato singing the National Anthem, per Sporting News, and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as the halftime show performers, according to Parade. Between traditional football food and this year's Latin vibe, there are a lot of ways you can go with your party's snack spread.
There's no need to stress out about the food though, because you can get everything you need (and then some) at your local Walmart. They have a huge selection of appetizers so you can be sure your guests won't go hungry. Even better, there are tons of options for easy-to-make apps, so you can spend your time enjoying the game and not cooking in the kitchen.
1. Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a staple football food, so stock up. Walmart has tons of different options including fresh, frozen, and a variety of flavors. These frozen wings by TGI Fridays are pre-cooked, and come out super crispy. Just pop them in the oven, cover them with the included sauce, and serve.
2. Pigs In A Blanket
You get 32 frozen beef franks in this box, which is plenty for most gatherings. All you have to do is bake them in the oven until the puff pastry is golden brown. If you want to get really fancy, you can opt to put a toothpick in each one.
3. Tacos
If you want, you can set up a "make your own taco" bar, or you can go the easy route with this box of 23 frozen tacos. They're filled with beef and cheddar cheese and just require a little baking time before they're ready for guests.
4. Sliders
Sliders are better than traditional burgers/sandwiches because they're basically bite-size. If you don't want to cook up your own patties, Walmart's Great Value brand has a lot of different options including these chicken parm sliders with provolone cheese on garlic knot buns.
5. Mozzarella Sticks
It's smart to include some vegetarian options in your spread, like these mozzarella sticks. These are more of a "grown-up" version because they're filled with mozzarella, Asiago, and Parmesan cheeses.
6. Loaded Potato Skins
Bacon, potatoes, cheese... these little indulgences are great for football snacking. After 18 minutes of baking, these potato skins come out piping hot, so let them cool for a little before serving.
7. Chips & Salsa
Chips and salsa are a classic party snack, and they play right into the Latin theme. You can go any number of ways with your salsa, from traditional restaurant style, to one with a fruit flavor, or this black bean and corn blend. Even better, you don't have to do anything to prepare this snack, just open the jar and a bag of tortilla chips and it's ready to go.
8. Pizza Rolls
Delivery pizza is going to take forever on a day like Super Bowl Sunday, but these pizza rolls are ready in about 15 minutes! They come in a variety of flavors like cheese, pepperoni, and loaded.
9. Quesadillas
Instead of making buffalo chicken dip from scratch, just pick up these frozen quesadillas. Each bag comes with about 18 quesadillas filled with cheese and buffalo style chicken which can be microwaved or baked in the oven.
10. Veggie Tray & Dip
Having a veggie tray at your Super Bowl party allows guests the option to balance out their snacks a little, or at least pair their hot wings with some celery and ranch. You can get a pre-made tray that comes with everything you need, or pick up the individual veggies you want in the produce section of the grocery.
11. Fries
Fries, whether regular or sweet potato, are always a crowd favorite and taste especially good with things like sliders, wings, and basically every classic football snack. You can toss these in the oven (or air fryer if you want them extra crispy) and watch them get devoured.
12. Onion Rings
Onion rings are another great snack choice which pair nicely with a cold beer. These rings by Red Robin are made from large, cut onions (not onion pieces) and are seasoned with the restaurant's "signature blend." They're made to come out crispy so you can bake them in the oven without worry they'll be soggy.
13. Jalapeno Pepper Bites
These little apps come with a kick, thanks to their jalapeno pepper base (they claim to be mild). They can be baked in about 10 minutes, but you will need to flip them over about half-way through.
14. Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach or spinach and artichoke dips are delicious paired with pretzels, potato chips, and tortilla chips. This pre-made dip can be served hot or cold, so you can choose how much work you want to put into the app.
15. Mini Crab Cakes
Crab cakes aren't a traditional football food, but they're definitely a delicious appetizer. These bite-size snacks are made with crab meat, corn, red peppers, and "Maryland-style seasoning." Each box comes with 10 frozen crab cakes which need to be baked for about 10 minutes.
16. Pinwheels
You can get both vegetarian and meat appetizers out of this frozen appetizer. Each box comes with 16 tomato and provolone and 16 turkey bacon ranch frozen pinwheels. You don't need to do anything to prepare them except thaw before serving.
17. Meatballs
Cook and serve the whole bag of these frozen meatballs in a slow cooker. Just add your favorite sauce, cover the crock pot, and cook on high for 3-4 hours. Made with a blend of beef, pork, garlic, onions, and salt.
18. Guacamole
Guacamole will pair well with the salsa and tortilla chips you're probably already planning to serve. You can make your own with some basic ingredients, or buy it pre-made in the fresh produce section. Just be sure to keep it refrigerated up until guests show up because it will brown pretty quickly (but will still taste good).
19. Grilled Chicken Bites
If you want to have a grilled option to balance out all the breaded appetizers, try some grilled chicken nuggets. Dress them up a bit by setting out some ketchup, mustard, and BBQ sauce for dipping options.
20. Chicken Poppers
These poppers are basically chicken and salsa in a ball. Each one has chicken breast, black beans, corn, and cheese all wrapped in nacho breading.
Regardless of what team you're rooting for or if you're just in it for the commercials, the Super Bowl is an event because it's an excuse to get together with friends and indulge in some food and drinks. You don't have to stress out over what to serve, because as long as it's easy to eat in front of a TV, your guests will be satisfied.