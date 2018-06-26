The 4th of July is basically synonymous with fireworks, hot dogs, hamburgers, and summer fun (and maybe a red, white, and blue cocktail or two), so if you’re hosting there is a lot of prep work and shopping you’ll need to do. Thankfully, if the holiday rolls around and you realize you’ve forgotten a key ingredient or you need a last minute box of sparklers, then Walmart’s 4th of July hours have you covered. You can even do all of your shopping that day if you want to, because there will be plenty of time to do it.

Walmart’s 4th Of July Hours 2021

This year, Walmart will be open during its regular business hours on the 4th of July, a spokesperson tells Romper. Keep in mind that the fourth falls on a Sunday this year, so if your local Walmart normally has modified Sunday hours, then that will still be the case on Independence Day. If you aren’t sure what your nearby store’s normal hours actually are, you can use their store finder to find the location nearest to you and find out when they are normally open (some stores are even open 24 hours). Of course, you can also always call your local store to confirm their hours before you head over, just in case.

The best thing about Walmart is that they carry basically everything so no matter what you end up needing to pick up on the 4th of July, chances are high you can find it there. Just remember to be extra nice to the people who are working on the holiday instead of enjoying a cookout of their own.