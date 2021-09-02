Although it’s a 3-day weekend, Labor Day is followed by a week full of school, work, and life, which means you still have to get stuff done (like grocery shop or pick up all those back-to-school supplies your kid needs for their classroom) before Tuesday morning. The thing is, some stores close for the holiday, so before you hit the road for whatever essentials you might need, you’ll want to ask yourself: is Walmart open on Labor Day? That way, you’ll know whether or not you can grab all the essentials you need from your go-to store before the week really kicks off.

When is Walmart Open On Labor Day?

There are some stores that you take for granted will always be open. It’s like a good partnership where you know they’ll always be there for you if you need them, and Walmart definitely holds up its end of that retail relationship. So if you’re wondering if Walmart is open on Labor Day in 2021, you’ll be happy to know that Walmart stores will be open nationwide on September 6. Of course, it’s a good idea to call ahead to your local Walmart to see if they’re holding regular operating hours, or if they’re working on a holiday schedule. If it’s the former, then you can start shopping as early as 6:00 a.m.

Walmart’s Labor Day Sale

Once you get to Walmart, you’ll be welcomed with open arms — and tons of sales. You’ll find deeply discounted prices on everything from electronics and home items, along with patio and garden products, cellphones, beauty, and toys. Basically, if you stroll through any section of the store, you’re bound to find items on sale that will wind up right in your wagon.

Labor Day is the unofficial end to summer, but if you’re still longing for those dog days to last, you can score this XOXO women’s one-piece swimsuit. You can use it a few more times before the temps start to dip, and for $9.99 (original price $95), the swimsuit is literally a steal.

But as they say, there’s no time like the present. And if you’re serious about getting your kids to school on time this fall, this Michael Kors Cynthia Women’s Rose Gold Watch just might mean no more tardies — and a lot more money in your wallet, since it’s 60% off. It’s pretty in pink and rose gold, and will keep you watching the clock... in a good way.

And to prepare for the possibility of remote instruction again, this Samsung Intel Celeron Chromebook can make those hybrid school days a lot easier on your kid — and your budget. Normally $299, this laptop (which is Google Classroom ready) is $129.

If you want to score the Walmart Labor Day savings from the comfort of your couch, you can go to Walmart.com to get them. That way, you won’t have to work on Labor Day for these incredible deals. But if you prefer shopping in person, rest assured that Walmart will be open on Labor Day.