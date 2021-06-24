When Is Labor Day This Year? Start Planning Ahead

No one wants to think about the end of summer already, but if you’re hoping to get away for a few long weekends or host some low-key barbeques or pool hangs, it’s important to plan ahead. If you’re wondering when Labor Day 2021 falls, you’ve come to the right place.

When is Labor Day 2021?

Labor Day is always the first Monday in September, which means it has to fall somewhere between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. The good news is that it’s on the later end of the spectrum this year; Labor Day 2021 is on Monday, Sept. 6.

If you’re planning a trip, it’s especially important to know when Labor Day is because hotels and vacation rentals will book-up fast this year, as people try to make up some of what was lost in the summer of 2020. Yes, the holiday is a three-day weekend, and it’s awesome to have a Monday off in September to bid farewell to the hazy, slow season (though summer officially ends on Sept. 22 this year).

But more than just a day to grill hotdogs and get sandy on the beach (though of course that too), Labor Day is a day to pay tribute and give thanks to American workers. The origins of the holiday trace back to a parade that was held in New York City in September of 1882, but Labor Day didn’t officially become a national holiday until 1894.

If you’re looking to do something in the spirit of the day, you could give back to workers who make your own day-to-day run more smoothly; maybe you give a gift to an essential worker, your mail carrier or delivery driver, or leave something thoughtful for your nanny or kids teacher.

However you plan to spend the day, there is still plenty of time before Labor Day 2021.