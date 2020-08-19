Although it may feel like 2020 is the same day stuck on repeat, the calendar does keep moving. Thankfully, it also means that holidays with 3-day weekends are still happening, too. So when is Labor Day 2020? Plenty of people look forward to resting on the day that marks summer's (unofficial) end.

For this year, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 7, 2020. Taking a breather from the regular workaday schedule is the whole point for this holiday. Created by the labor movement in the 19th century to celebrate American workers, Labor Day is traditionally celebrated on the first Monday in September, according to History. But it's about much more than a three-day weekend. If you want to take a deeper dive into its history, here's a great explanation of why Labor Day is celebrated on Monday from Bustle. For over 125 years, many Americans have used this break to spend time with family, attend parades, and generally soak up the final days of summertime.

Of course, because this is 2020, it won't be a regular Labor Day holiday for most people. The typical parades and giant barbecue block parties are likely not going to happen during the time of quarantine, sadly. But there are still plenty of safe ways to mark this close to the summer season. Whether you want to venture out a bit for some socially distanced fun, or hang out at home, there are still safe ways to celebrate Labor Day 2020.

If you prefer an outdoor activity, in many areas, families can safely visit local parks or trails as long as you maintain social distance and clean your hands frequently, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For water-loving families, you can still safely visit the beach if you exercise a bit of caution, especially with kids.

And if you're feeling more indoorsy for the long weekend, then stock up on supplies for indoor games you and your kids will enjoy playing together (good news: you probably have a ton already), or catch up on family-friendly shows and movies on Netflix on the one way you don't have to worry about homeschooling or distance-learning. Whatever your plans, there are still plenty of ways to kick back and relax for Labor Day 2020.