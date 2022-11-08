As usual, it feels like just when families get into the swing of the fall school schedule, it’s time for Thanksgiving break. Thanksgiving always falls on the last Thursday in November, thanks to Abraham Lincoln. This year, that means Thanksgiving falls on November 24. This massive meal can be expensive to prepare, but thankfully there are lots of options like local charities or stores with affordable prices like Walmart. As you gather your ingredients for the perfect dessert or the entire meal, you might wonder about when you should shop. Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving day in 2022?

The bad news is Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving Day. While that may inconvenience some shoppers, the reasons are sweet. Dacona Smith, executive vice president and COO for Walmart U.S., said the closure is all about family. “Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.”

Walmart operates during their regular business hours on November 23 for Thanksgiving shopping — 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Make sure to check the store finder for your specific location, as this can vary slightly. Stores will be open early the day following Thanksgiving — they are planning some killer Black Friday deals. Those sales start at 7 p.m. the night before, while the brick-and-mortar stores will open at 5 a.m.