Is Whole Foods Open On Memorial Day? Their Opening & Closing Times Depend On The Location

If Whole Foods is your go-to grocery store, you’re probably very familiar with its normal business schedule, but what about the store’s holiday hours? Is Whole Foods open on Memorial Day? Whether you need some last-minute ingredients for a gathering or you just need to pick up some groceries for the family, this could be very important information to know.

Memorial Day 2021 Hours

A spokesperson from Whole Foods tells Romper in an email, “Whole Foods Market stores will be open on Memorial Day,” however, they also note that hours of operation could be modified and may vary based on the store’s location. To avoid driving all the way to the store, only to find a “Closed” sign, you’ll want to either call your local store or check online using the Whole Foods store locator to verify your store’s hours on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day Deals

In addition to the regular weekly deals your local Whole Foods will offer over Memorial Day, stores across the US will be offering 20% off of 11 carefully chosen summer rosés between May 28 and June 1. “ The sale features women winemakers, a BIPOC-owned winery, and from regions including Provence to Maryland and all the way to New Zealand,” the Whole Foods rep tells Romper. Some of the featured rosés include Old Westminster Rosé (a Whole Foods exclusive), SHE CAN Rosé from the McBride Sisters, Ultraviolet Sparkling, and French Blue.

If you find yourself in need of a Whole Foods trip on Memorial Day, you’re definitely in luck but don’t forget to verify the hours before you go. Once you’re sure they’re open, be sure to grab a few cans or a bottle of rosé for yourself, too, because you deserve a little treat after all of the trouble you went through to get those last-minute ingredients.