10 Best Canned Wines For Summer 2019, Because Not Everybody At The BBQ Wants Beer
I don’t know how it happened, but canned wine went from being an “in your pajamas watching Forensic Files” affair to being chic and social (although nobody’s stopping me from practicing the former). I welcome this new paradigm shift: I like the convenience and affordability of canned wine, and they often come in fun, lighter flavors that are less common in bottled wines, and are especially appropriate for the warmer weather. But what are the absolute best canned wines for summer?
Canned wines have been a game-changer for me at casual barbeques: I’m not the biggest beer drinker, and sometimes I feel like I’m putting on airs with a glass of wine in my hand (who do I think I am, Lady Blanca of Villa de Something-or-other?), so a can is, frankly, a relief. And you can’t (or shouldn’t) bring glass to the beach, so if you want wine it’ll either have to be in a giant clamshell borne by mermaids, or a can. So now that this beverage is having its long overdue time in the sun, here are some of the most popular and intriguing options out there.
1. Beach Juice Rosé
2. Ramona 'Ruby Grapefruit'
I’m a big fan of grapefruit flavor in my alcoholic beverages: it introduces some sweet tartness that proves very refreshing. The RAMONA Ruby Grapefruit wine is an organic Italian spritz, with natural grapefruit flavoring. The slightly bitter citrus taste is a great combination with spicy foods.
3. Yes Way Rosé Wine 4 Pack
This dry pink wine comes to you from the South of France via your favorite store in the whole wide world, and it pairs perfectly with all your favorite summer fare: Spicy dishes, grilled seafood, salads... basically, anything you eat outside at a picnic table.
4. Social Hibiscus Cucumber Canned Sake Wine
5. Underwood Strawberry Cooler
If you want more canned red wine options, Underwood has a pinot noir, oregon strawberry, cranberry, and lime cooler. It’s the ideal wine to relax in a chair with, to contemplate mowing the lawn and deciding to save the work for tomorrow.
6. Ruza 2018 Canned Rosé
7. Trader Joe's Simpler Wines
8. Sunny Side Sauvignon Blanc
9. Pop + Fizz Sparkling Rosé
Nothing spells American summer like “cherry pie” (well, I may be bad at spelling). This Oregonian canned wine has hints of honey, strawberry, and somehow, “cherry pie.” Apparently, they pulled off this pie-in-wine trick, as reviewers give it 4 stars. It’s an off-dry, medium-bodied wine with extra whiffs of papaya, honeydew, and orange creamsicle. Sounds more like a refreshing dessert in a can; in other words: I'm sold.
10. Backpack Wine Cheeky Rosé
I'm pretty sure this company is telling me I need to take this canned wine on my next camping trip (don't worry, I won't drink and hike). This wine is made in the state of Washington, and mingles the flavors of rose petals, peaches, and strawberries. Drinking this is going to make me feel like a summer fairy princess, and I'm alright with that.