I don’t know how it happened, but canned wine went from being an “in your pajamas watching Forensic Files” affair to being chic and social (although nobody’s stopping me from practicing the former). I welcome this new paradigm shift: I like the convenience and affordability of canned wine, and they often come in fun, lighter flavors that are less common in bottled wines, and are especially appropriate for the warmer weather. But what are the absolute best canned wines for summer?

Canned wines have been a game-changer for me at casual barbeques: I’m not the biggest beer drinker, and sometimes I feel like I’m putting on airs with a glass of wine in my hand (who do I think I am, Lady Blanca of Villa de Something-or-other?), so a can is, frankly, a relief. And you can’t (or shouldn’t) bring glass to the beach, so if you want wine it’ll either have to be in a giant clamshell borne by mermaids, or a can. So now that this beverage is having its long overdue time in the sun, here are some of the most popular and intriguing options out there.