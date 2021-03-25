Jeni's Ice Cream Has A New Dolly Parton-Inspired Flavor & It's Genius

If you've ever wondered what happens when two of the most beloved things on Earth collide, then do I have great news for you: ice cream and Dolly Parton have joined forces. That’s right; Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams created a Dolly Parton flavor and it’s literally as sweet as pie, just like Parton herself who became an unexpected hero of 2020 by helping to fund the Moderna vaccine.

Jeni’s, the brand who brought us a special President Biden ice cream flavor as well as a collaboration with Tyler, The Creator, has done it again with their Dolly Parton pint. The brand teased the news on Instagram leading up to the flavor launch, leaving many dessert-loving people wondering what the new flavor collab could be. Well, I’m here to tell you that Dolly Parton’s Jeni’s flavor is strawberry pretzel pie, which seems only fitting for the singer, who has an entire song about baking a berry pie. Think: a cream cheese ice cream flavored base, pretzel streusel chunks, and lots of strawberry sauce marbled throughout. And don’t let the pretzels fool you, this flavor is gluten-free.

Best of all, the new flavor will benefit Dolly's Imagination Library, an organization that gifts free books for children from birth to age 5. As if you needed another excuse to love Dolly or eat ice cream.

Jeni’s new Dolly Parton inspired flavor, strawberry pretzel pie, will be available at Jeni’s scoop shops as well as online (for nationwide delivery) starting April 8.