You could celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a plate of corned beef and cabbage, a table of green foods, and a fun Irish movie, and call it a day. But the holiday really isn’t complete without something green and sweet. Well, we’ve been touched by some Irish luck because Krispy Kreme has unveiled its St. Patrick’s Day collection of festive doughnuts for 2023 and spoiler alert, one comes with a rainbow and gold coin sprinkles.

To celebrate the holiday this year, Krispy Kreme unveiled four new festive doughnuts that feature gold sprinkles, green icing, rainbow sugar pieces, and more. The Golden Cookies & Kreme Doughnut ​is filled with cream with white icing on top and covered in golden cookie pieces and gold sprinkles. The Hat O’ Gold Doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a cute plaid green pattern and, of course, an edible leprechaun hat. One of the simpler St. Patrick’s Day options is the Golden Sprinkle Doughnut, which is dipped in green icing and topped with sprinkles. But perhaps the most extravagant and festive option this year is the Rainbow Kreme Filled doughnut, which is dipped in green icing and topped with an edible rainbow, vanilla buttercream, and gold coin sprinkles.

From left to right: Krispy Kreme’s Hat O’ Gold Doughnut, the Golden Sprinkle Doughnut, the Golden Cookies & Kreme Doughnut, and the Rainbow Kreme Filled Doughnut. Krispy Kreme

For the traditionalists, Krispy Kreme has also brought back the popular green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut. This year’s St. Patrick’s Day collection will be available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. starting on March 9 through the holiday on March 17. And if you’re looking to score a freebie, simply wear green to your local Krispy Kreme (in-shop or drive-thru) on March 16 to 17 and pick up one free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut.

Krispy Kreme’s green-dyed original glazed doughnut is back in time for St. Patrick’s Day! Krispy Kreme

You can pick up this year’s St. Patrick’s Day collection at your local shop or have it delivered through the Krispy Kreme app and website. Folks who can’t get to Krispy Kreme store may be able to find a special six-pack of Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts at your local grocery store (enter your zip code into this website to find a location near you).

Sure, green wasn’t always the color of St. Patrick’s Day, but anything green nowadays just gets you in the — including your outfit. Not only can you get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut, but you’ll also avoid a pinch!