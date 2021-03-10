20 Fun & Festive Movies To Watch With Your Family On St. Patrick’s Day

After having your little ones search for leprechauns around the house and then eating a delicious plate of corned beef and cabbage, you’ll probably want to sit back and relax with one of the many Irish movies to watch with your family on St. Patrick’s Day. Between the music, parades, food, and stories, there are loads of ways to celebrate Irish culture. But if you’re looking for a relaxing option, these movies have got you covered.

You could flip on Leap Year, a super cute romantic comedy starring Amy Adams whose character travels all the way to Ireland just to propose to her boyfriend on Leap Day. Or the 2021 Golden Globe nominated animated film Wolfwalkers, which combines Irish history and folklore to tell a fantastical story about a young girl in 1650s Ireland, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Or travel back to your youth and watch the Disney Channel’s The Luck of the Irish and introduce your kids to Kyle Johnson as he tracks down the evil leprechaun controlling his family.

No matter if they're set in Ireland or tell stories of Irish folklore, these movies have Irish ties that will be perfect to watch on St. Patrick's Day.

Darby O'Gill and the Little People YouTube Movies An old storyteller named Darby O'Gill goes on an adventure to find a pot of gold in this Disney film from 1959. Watch Darby O'Gill and the Little People on Disney+.

Angela's Christmas Netflix Jr./YouTube Set in Ireland in the 1910s, Angela's Christmas is a heartwarming story about the power of family at Christmastime. Watch Angela's Christmas on Netflix.

Angela's Christmas Wish Netflix Jr./YouTube With Angela's father working in Australia during the holidays, she comes up with a plan to reunite her family in this follow-up film to Angela's Christmas. Watch Angela's Christmas Wish on Netflix.

Finians' Rainbow Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Fred Astaire stars in this 1969 movie musical about an Irish man who moves to a small town with a stolen pot of gold with him. Watch Finian's Rainbow on YouTube Movies for $1.99.

Forest Fairies Amazon Prime Video A young girl stumbles across a hidden village of fairies that help her stop an evil land developer from taking over her family's country inn. Watch Forest Fairies on Amazon Prime Video.

The Isle of Man: From The Air Amazon Prime Video Learn about the beautiful island, the Isle of Man, which sits in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Ireland in this stunning documentary. Watch The Isle of Man: From The Air on Amazon Prime Video.

Leap Year Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Amy Adams stars in this romantic comedy about a woman who goes to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend on Leap Day. Watch Leap Year on Amazon Prime Video.

The Legend of Longwood Premiere Picture/Premiere Capital/YouTube In this 2014 film, a young girl moves from New York to Ireland, where she finds she has a link to a mysterious creature. Watch The Legend of Longwood on YouTube Movies.

Living the Journey: An Enchanting Journey into Old Irish Airs Amazon Prime Video Learn about Irish music from the people who play it in this 2017 documentary. Watch Living the Journey: An Enchanting Journey into Old Irish Airs on Amazon Prime.

The Luck of the Irish Disney+ When a young man loses his lucky charm, he learns that he is actually part leprechaun in this Disney Channel Original Film from 2001. Watch Luck of the Irish on Disney+.

The Magical Legend of the Leprechauns VIDAiRProduktion/YouTube A burnt out businessman spends his holiday in Ireland, where he is introduced to the magical world of faeries and leprechauns in this two part TV mini-series from 1999. Watch The Magical Land of the Leprechauns on Tubi TV.

Once Hilkester/YouTube Two kindred spirits and struggling musicians find each other on the streets of Dublin in this 2007 romantic musical drama. It's important to note that this film is rated R due to explicit language, but according to Common Sense Media, the positive messages about love and emotional connection outweigh any iffiness. Rent Once for $3.99 on YouTube Movies.

The Secret of Kells Cartoon Saloon/YouTube Celtic mythology comes to life in this animated film from 2010. Rent The Secret of Kells on Amazon Prime for $2.99.

The Secret of Roan Inish VHSafterlife/YouTube A young girl unravels the mysterious secrets of her small fishing village in this film from 1994. Watch The Secret of Roan Inish on YouTube Movies.

Sing Street Movieclips Trailers/YouTube When Conor is moved from his private school to a tough, inner-city alternative in Dublin, he decides to start a band as a way to adjust to his new life. Watch Sing Street on Tubi TV.

Song of the Sea TIFF Originals/YouTube A young girl escapes from home to free mythical creatures trapped in the modern world in this 2014 animated film nominated for an Academy Award. Rent Song of the Sea on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

Strange Occurrences in a Small Irish Village Underground Films/YouTube Learn about a small Irish village and its residents who believe in miracles in this 2016 documentary. Watch Strange Occurrences in a Small Irish Village on Amazon Prime.

Waking Ned Divine (PG) Amazon Movies The lives of the people living in an Irish town are transformed when a dead man wins a lottery ticket. Watch Waking Ned Divine on Hulu.

War of the Buttons YouTube Movies The children of two Irish towns battle against each other for bragging rights in this 1994 film. Watch War of the Buttons on YouTube Movies.