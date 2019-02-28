Sarah Mason/Photodisc/Getty Images These St. Patrick's Day Books Will Get Your Kids In A Fun Irish Mood
You'll feel extra lucky with these reads on your child's bookshelf.
One of my favorite things about a holiday is breaking out the boxes of holiday-themed books we stash in our living room closet every season. The Christmas book box is extremely heavy, followed by Halloween and Thanksgiving, but I've realized our
St. Patrick's Day children's book collection is seriously lacking. As in, I don't think we have any. That may not sound too terrible, but for having a kid who counts Lucky Charms as a food group, a husband whose family is Irish Catholic, and my own last name being Darby (oh the Darby O'Gill and the Little People jokes I heard as a kid), I feel like we're missing out on a giant chunk of literature.
Like many holiday books, most of the ones on this list feature popular children's book characters like Pete the Cat and Curious George, but there are also some sweet renditions that take a page from other popular holiday books — like
The Night Before Christmas. Whether you celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a green breakfast and a trail of leprechaun glitter or you often forget March 17 exists, these books will get you and your kids into the spirit of the Irish holiday. 1 Leprechaun Mischief
For kids, St. Patrick's Day is all about the leprechaun lore, so celebrate those tricky little magical beings with
. With bright, fun illustrations and catchy rhymes, the picture book shares all about the mischief leprechauns cause, and what you can do about it. How to Catch a Leprechaun 2 Pete The Cat Tries To Catch A Leprechaun
I mean, if you slap Pete the Cat on any book, it's a huge win, but
is Pete the Cat: The Great Leprechaun Chase really fun. Everyone's favorite cool cat is back in this adventure that includes Pete opening his own leprechaun catching business — but we all know how tough that job can be. As you'd expect, hijinks ensue. 3 There Was An Old Lady
I've lost count of how many books my 4-year-old has about the old lady who spends her days swallowing holiday-themed items, but I know we don't have
. Of course, swallowing a clover sounds fairly easy, but everyone knows how determined this old lady is. In this version of her story, she's specifically swallowing items to make a rainbow for hiding a pot of gold. I'd suggest just swallowing some rain and sunshine, but you know it's just not that easy. There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Clover 4 Counting Leprechauns
I can't get over how cute the cover of
is, but the story itself is equally adorable. Your kiddo will love counting along with you to 10 as one little leprechaun looks for his treasure at the end of the rainbow. Ten Little Leprechauns 5 How Leprechauns Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Luck and St. Patrick's Day are supposed to go hand-in-hand, but in
, it's especially so. With sweet rhymes and fun illustrations, kids will love joining this little leprechaun family as they celebrate their favorite day of the year. The Luckiest St. Patrick's Day Ever 6 A Book Blending Two Holiday Stories puts a delightful twist on that Christmas classic as a brother and sister team up to set their leprechaun traps the night before the big day. All through the house, the bagpipes are playing and green eggs are cooking, but what will they do if they actually catch a leprechaun? The Night Before St. Patrick's Day 7 A Leprechaun Story To The Tune Of "The Itsy Bitsy Spider"
Oof, I just can't with this adorable cover. In
, kids are introduced to an Irish rendition of the classic "The Itsy Bitsy Spider" as one little leprechaun prepares for the big day. The Itsy Bitsy Leprechaun 8 A Curious Monkey On St. Patrick's Day
Like Pete the Cat and the little old lady that's constantly swallowing stuff (gut of steel, that one), Curious George is a popular book character that's weaved his way into all of the holidays. In our own home, we love the Easter, Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Halloween editions, but now we'll have to add
to our collection. Like the other Curious George holiday books, this one breaks down all of the fun parts of the celebration as George makes his way through a feast, a parade, and a leprechaun search. Happy St. Patrick's Day, Curious George 9 Build A Leprechaun Trap
Not only is this fun Saint Patrick's Day a fun read-aloud for families, but
also includes instructions on how to build a leprechaun trap at the end of the story. Fitting, because the rest of the story is all about leprechauns and explaining how to catch them, making your kid excited about trying to catch their own leprechaun. Added bonus? This entire cast of this holiday story is multicultural. How to Trap a Leprechaun 10 Learn Colors With Leprechauns 11 The Gingerbread Man Meets The Leprechaun
I mean, why have just one mischievous character like the leprechaun when you can have two and include the Gingerbread Man? This
fun story has two mythical creatures loose at school, and your kids will love the hijinks. 12 Pout-Pout Fish & Lots Of Luck 13 Baby's First St. Patrick's Day Book Baby's First St. Patrick's Day is perfect for baby and toddler hands, and features all sorts of fun facts about the holiday, with large pictures and minimal text — perfect for their little attention spans. 14 Everyone's Favorite Monsters & A Pot Of Gold
In true Sesame Street fashion, kids will learn all about St. Patrick's Day — everything from the corned beef and cabbage, Irish step dancing, parades, and more, with help from Elmo, Grover, Julia, Abby, Cookie Monster, and Big Bird.
is a must-have for kids who love Sesame Street. Elmo's Lucky Day 15 A Sweet Die-Cut Holiday Book is another beautiful addition to the "You're My Little" series, featuring gorgeous illustrations, rhymes, and interactions, showcasing the love between children and parents. You're My Little Lucky Charm
This article was originally published on
Feb. 28, 2019