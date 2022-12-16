Ringing in the New Year with a glass (or two or three) of bubbly at a glam party is an absolute blast, but sometimes the best celebrations happen right at home — as long as you have great food on hand, that is. Whether you’re hosting a house full of kids trying their best to stay up until midnight or plan to watch the ball drop in Times Square from the comfort of a warm and snuggly bed, you’re going to need some delicious snacks to get you through. Thankfully, Kroger’s New Years hours can help you stock your fridge and get ready for whatever 2023 brings your way.

What are Kroger’s New Year’s Eve 2022 hours?

Kroger stores will be open on New Year’s Eve, according to a store representative. Most Kroger stores will open at 6 a.m. on Dec. 31, but like many grocery stores on a holiday, their hours can vary by location. While the store normally closes at 11 p.m., some will close early to allow their employees extra time to celebrate.

Additionally, specialty services like Kroger’s pharmacy, curbside pickup, and delivery services may run on an altered schedule for New Year’s Eve. It’s always a good idea to call your local store or check Kroger’s store locator for their exact operating hours. But, you can definitely plan to make a quick run up to the store for essentials from Kroger on New Year’s Eve if you need to.

What are Kroger’s New Year’s Day 2023 hours?

Kroger will be open on New Year’s Day 2023. However, a Kroger spokesperson confirmed that stores may choose to open their doors later than their usual 6 a.m. opening time. (Like you, their employees probably need a bit of recovery time after a late night!)

Again, check with your local store before you head out just in case they’re running on a different operating schedule for Jan. 1. But, if you need to grab cabbage and black-eyed peas to make a traditional good luck feast on New Year’s Day, Kroger will be there for you.