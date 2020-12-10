Before You Head To Kroger's On Christmas, Check Out Their Holiday Hours

Even the most well-prepared cook needs to make an unexpected grocery run now and then. And inevitably, you're going to run out of paprika or baking soda or something during the final stages of making a big holiday meal. Knowing Kroger's Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours for 2020 can be crucial info for anyone who's cooking this holiday. It's nice to know what's open during these notoriously busy days, even if you're just nipping out to the store to replenish your supply of eggnog.

Chances are, you'll have at least a few hours to swing by Kroger in the final stretch up to Christmas. "Kroger’s family of stores will be open on Christmas Eve with operating hours varying by location and market," a company rep tells Romper. "The majority of our stores will be closed on Christmas Day." Use the Kroger store locator to find your local store's hours, and give them a call if you have questions about their holiday operating hours.

Because safety is key when shopping this year, Kroger also offers a variety of ways to grab your groceries while practicing social distancing. You can arrange to have your groceries delivered or available for store pickup, and shipping on bulk orders is also available. It's an unusual holiday season this year, but stores like Kroger make holiday meal shopping a little easier.