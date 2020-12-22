Grocery Chains, Pharmacies, & General Stores That Stay Open Late On Christmas Eve

When I was a kid Christmas Eve always included two traditions: 1) I’d get to open one present early and 2) inevitably my dad and I would make a last minute run to Walgreens for him to pick up some items (read: stocking stuffers) for my mom. So I know a thing or two about the importance of late hours on Christmas Eve, and I know how grateful people like my Dad are for the service those manning the cashiers provide late shoppers. With that in mind, here are the stores that'll be open late on Christmas Eve 2020.

These places include department stores, pharmacies, grocery stores, and specialty chains where you can snag a last minute gift, grab some oh so necessary toilet paper, or pick up a cheap bottle of wine as you prepare for everything to be shut down on Christmas day. And aren’t we lucky they do! To save you from driving around the your town late night looking for an open sign, print this list out as a little reminder, or pin it to the fridge for that person in your life who will be making the same familiar trek as my old man, and remember to say thanks to the staffers on hand. This year more than ever they could use an extra vote of appreciation for working Christmas Eve.

Where to Grab Last Minute Clothing, Toys, & Gifts

Target will be open on Christmas Eve until 8 p.m. for all in store shopping, according to the company’s website. But perhaps even better for those following strict social distancing measures, Target will offer its Order Pickup or Drive Up services up until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve so you can swing on by to snag a toy last minute.

Need to snag Christmas dinner and a new basketball hoop for your 10-year-old on Christmas Eve? Head to Walmart. The mega store's doors will be open from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to HolidayShoppingHours.com, KMart is operating on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. so you can snag a few final items for others or yourself.

Kohl’s will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. In addition, the company reports that shoppers who use Kohls.com and the Kohl’s App can pick up most orders within two hours at their local Kohl’s store with contactless Drive Up and In-Store Pick Up services until 3 p.m. on December 24.

A representative from Macy's tells Romper that this year most of the department stores will be open from 7 a.m until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Big Lots is open on Christmas Eve until 10 p.m. per Holiday Shopping Hours.

Generally open on with limited store hours on Christmas eve, consult the Costco's location page to find out exactly when your local warehouse will be closing that night.

The beauty of finding a CVS on Christmas Eve is that many are open 24 hours a day. But not always. Again, check out the store locator page to determine what the exact hours of your area CVS are.

Walgreens pharmacy is open on December 24 with regular hours (10 p.m.) but that might change based on location so be safe by checking your branch here.

Most Rite Aids are open until 9 p.m. But if you want to be safe than sorry, give your store a ring or check via their store locator page.

Where to Fill the Pantry In a Pinch

Publix grocery store is known for powering through all kinds of events, like hurricanes and major storms. But it also likes to give its staff time off, so it’s closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. I’m including that here because for some of us, that still qualifies as late.

Kroger’s store hours will be operating on a case by case basis, so it’s best you call ahead.

Craving a Trader Joe’s signature item? Act before 6 p.m. because that’s when the Joe closes on Christmas Eve.

Citing safety as its top priority, Wegmans chain will shutter at 6pm on Christmas Eve this year.

It’s a strong possibility that your neighborhood Food Lion will be open until 11 pm Christmas Eve, but to be sure, head to their store locator the day of to confirm.

Gas Station Goodies You Can Nab Late Night

The name says it all, at 7/11 you can enjoy a Slurpee and grab your nephew a handful of candy for his stocking 24/7.

Many Wawa gas stations operate 24/7, however, due to COVID adjustments, some may have diminished hours. To see for yourself, visit Wawa’s store locator page.

Circle K gas stations operate until 11 p.m. so you can throw a couple packs of gum into a stocking.

Other Must Haves

It’s hit or miss with Starbucks as store hours are subject to each individual store. That said, typically you can find one open on Christmas Eve, just check with your local branch. You might need to score a last minute gift card.

Country Living reports that Dollar General will be open Christmas Eve, but not Christmas Day so plan accordingly.

Now that you're armed and ready, you can face the last minute Christmas shopping panic like a pro! Just don't forget your wallet.