You made your list and you checked it twice. Still, with so much to do, something is bound to slip, and you might forget the most important present of all. And naturally, you’re not going to notice that said gift is missing until the big night. So before you slip on some sneaks and head out the door, you should know what Walmart’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours are this year.

If Walmart is your go-to store for gifts, you’re in luck. You and all of your fellow last-minute shoppers will be able to shop at Walmart on Christmas Eve, just don’t expect the superstore to hold normal hours. “All Walmart stores will close December 24 at 6:00 p.m. this year,” a Walmart spokesperson told Romper in an email. That means if you’re looking to purchase a present for your kiddo that Santa’s elves didn’t make themselves, at least you have a chance to find it at the store. (Just don’t be a Grinch and groan when you see the long lines.)

But if you thought you could dash through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh (read: your car) to pick up some AA batteries that must have fallen out of Santa's bag, think again. All Walmart stores are closed on Christmas Day, according to the spokesperson. So if you need a replacement toy for the one that won’t work, or (welp) are in major need of some spiked eggnog to get through the chaos of Christmas Day, you’re sadly going to have to wait.

Come December 26, though, it’s a brand new day. “Walmart will reopen with normal business hours on Saturday, December 26,” said the spokesperson. That means that Walmart will be ready to welcome you back with open arms — and probably a lengthy returns and exchanges line.