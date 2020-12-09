Target's Closing Not Too Early, Not Too Late On Christmas Eve This Year

Whether you forgot the stocking stuffers or the eggnog, or you just want to escape your family for an hour (we've all been there), there may be a good reason to head to a store on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. And if you're going to go to a store, you might as well go to the happiest place on Earth (no, not Disney World, Target). If you're wondering whether Target is open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day read on, because the answer isn't totally black and white.

While Target hasn't posted holiday hours to their website, Romper reached out to a customer service representative for the brand who confirmed that Target will be closed on Christmas Day 2020. The store was not open on Christmas 2019, so while it's not a major surprise, it's good information to have especially if you need to appease kids who got a Target gift card that they need to use right away. Of course, you can still shop the Target website that day.

But, should you find yourself in elf mode on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., though the rep confirmed that those hours may vary by store and are subject to local ordinances. For the best idea of Target's Christmas Eve hours, it's a good idea to call your local store to check, and you can easily find that number by using the "Store Locator" function on Target's website.

So if a strand of lights on your tree burns out the day before Christmas (the actual worst) or you want to peruse the dollar section or shop some last minute gifts, check out Target on Christmas Eve. Alas, you'll have to expect more, pay less somewhere else on Christmas Day, as all Target stores will be closed.