Labor Day is about celebrating hard work, but you shouldn’t have to work hard to write a good caption for your Instagram post. Whether you’re at the park, beach, or poolside, you’re going to be taking lots of pictures between all the socializing, barbecuing, swimming, and relaxing. And there are tons of options, from humorous to reflective, for a good Labor Day caption.

In case you didn’t know, Labor Day has a long history. It started in the late 1800s as a way to spend time celebrating blue-collar Americans’ work to improve the country in its first century. President Grover Cleveland made it a national holiday, meaning most of the country would not have to work. The holiday essentially honors those who have made sacrifices for the betterment of the nation. The Labor Hall of Honor highlights a few specific Americans’ achievements, including the 9/11 Rescue Worker and the essential workers of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This Labor Day weekend, celebrate the last hurrah of the season by enjoying your favorite summer pastime, taking plenty of photos, and sharing them with a solid caption like any of the ones below.

Funny Labor Day captions

You certainly won’t catch me doing any Labor today.

Usually workin’ 9 to 5... but not today!

To do today: eat a hot dog, jump in the pool, and do literally nothing else.

Labor Day is actually a celebration of me, and all the extra work I did while the kids were home this summer. You’re welcome, kids.

If the kids don’t have school on Labor Day than I actually just have more labor to do

This kind of Labor Day is a LOT more relaxing.

A bad day barbecuing is still better than a good day at work.

Happy Last Day of Wearing White!

The only labor that should be done today is on the grill. And someone else should be doing it, not me.

Thinking about flipping the calendar back to June and pretending we aren’t up to Labor Day yet.

Uh oh, we’re getting to the time of year that the fashion police are going to come at me for wearing white.

“Treat yo’self” — Tom Haverford, Parks & Recreation

Just when I was about to start relaxing... the school year is almost here.

One more beach day before returning to a life that rotates around school and after school activities.

My beach read this Labor Day is the Staples catalog... need to see what’s on sale before the school year begins.

"Labor Day is a glorious holiday because your child will be going back to school the next day. It would have been called Independence Day, but that name was already taken" — Bill Dodds

Famous quotes to use for Labor Day captions

“The American Labor Movement has consistently demonstrated its devotion to the public interest. It is, and has been, good for all America” — John F. Kennedy

— John F. Kennedy “I have a firm belief in the ability and power of women to achieve the things they want to achieve” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“The only limit to the height of your achievements in the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work hard for them” — Michelle Obama

“Never quit, never give up” — Gabby Douglas

“For our own successes to be real, it must contribute to the successes of others” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“Success is only meaningful and enjoyable if it feels like your own” — Michelle Obama

“There is joy in work” — Henry Ford

“Inspiration does exist, but it must find you working.” — Pablo Picasso

“Nothing can substitute for just plain hard work” — Andre Agassi

“I learned the value of hard work by working hard” – Margaret Mead

“Success isn’t always about greatness. It’s about consistency” — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

“The miracle is not that we do the work, but that we are happy to do it” — Mother Teresa

“Nothing will work unless you do” — Maya Angelou

“Hard work beats talent when talent when talent doesn’t work hard” — Kevin Durant

“A dream doesn’t become real through magic. It takes sweat, determination and hard work” — Collin Powell

“The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary” — Vidal Sassoon

“I work and work and work until I can no longer and someone has to remove me from the premises” — Sarah Jessica Parker

“My life's goal is to be of service to a greater good” — Oprah

“If you work really hard and you’re kind, amazing things will happen” — Conan O’Brien

"Life is like a clam, when it opens, you gotta grab the gooey stuff" — Jimmy Fallon

“Just do what works for you, because there will always be someone who thinks differently” — Michelle Obama

“It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up” — Babe Ruth

“I’m a greater believer in luck, and I find the harder I work the more I have of it” — Thomas Jefferson

“There are no shortcuts to any place worth going” — Beverly Sills

“Work and you'll get what you need; work harder and you'll get what you want” — Prabakaran Thirumalai

Labor Day captions inspired by songs

“Summer lovin’, had me a blast” — Grease

“And I was thinkin' to my self, I'm so glad that I live in America” — Rodney Atkins

“I got that summertime sadness” — Lana del Rey

“So, bye, bye, Miss American Pie” — Don McLean

“Home, To a new and a shiny place, Make our bed and we'll say our grace, Freedom's light burning warm” — Neil Diamond

“I’m walkin’ on sunshine!” — Katrina & the Waves

“She was an American girl” — Tom Petty

“I’m pickin’ up good vibrations” — The Beach Boys

“Working girl, livin' in a man's world / Working girl, you gotta take a stand, girl” — Cher

“I can't be late / 'Cause then I guess I just won't get paid / These are the days / When you wish your bed was already made” — Prince

“Aruba, Jamaica, ooh, I wanna take ya to Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mama” — The Beach Boys

“It’s been a hard day’s night, and I’ve been sleeping like a log” — The Beatles

“I’m doing better than I ever was” — Taylor Swift

“I’m still standin’ better than I ever did; looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid” — Elton John

“It's the eye of the tiger, It's the thrill of the fight” — Survivor

“All I do is win, win, win no matter what” — DJ Khaled

“This is gonna be the best day of my life!” — American Authors

“So don’t you worry your pretty little mind. People throw rocks at things that shine” — Taylor Swift

"Catch a wave and we’re sittin’ on top of the world” — The Beach Boys

Whether you want to reflect on working hard or post some adorable pictures of the family, you’ve got plenty of caption options to post alongside your enviable Labor Day photo.