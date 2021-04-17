After months of pandemic-induced isolation, spending a leisurely summer day beachside with a cold drink in my hand, watching my kids play in the waves, sounds like literal heaven on Earth. When it’s your turn to face the new, vaccinated world, these summer Instagram captions are the perfect way to capture all of the excitement of the amazingly carefree days that felt so out of reach for so long.

Whether you’re spending the day picnicking at a sunshine-soaked park with friends or lounging poolside while your kids splash relentlessly, summer is all about enjoying the little moments that make life worth living. While you’re busy celebrating the return of warmer temps, popsicle grins, and summer nights spent around a campfire, don’t forget to snap a pic or two to post on the ‘gram so that you can re-live these glorious days over and over again.

Summer Instagram Captions For When You’re In Vacation Mode

Where can I get more vacation days?

The beach: Where doing absolutely nothing is doing something.

Watch sunsets, not Netflix.

Sun, sand, and pineapple in hand.

I’m in a flip-flop state of mind.

Living on island time.

Vacay Mode: Activated.

The tan lines will fade, but the memories are forever.

Dreams are made of sand and sun.

Let’s wander where the Wi-Fi is weak.

If life is a journey, the beach is my destination.

I need a six-month vacay twice a year.

Paradise found.

I’ll take a campfire over a fireplace any day.

If you’re not barefoot, you’re overdressed.

Look for me under the palms.

Summer Instagram Captions About Water Fun

Pool hair, don’t care.

My favorite days are lake days.

Good things come to those who swim.

High tides and good vibes.

Life’s a wave, catch it.

Keep calm and splash on.

An ocean breeze puts the mind at ease.

Getting plenty of Vitamin Sea today.

Mermaid kisses and starfish wishes.

Life is better in a bikini.

Just you, me, and the sea.

Eat. Sleep. Swim. Repeat.

Just like a fish out of water.

Salt water heals all wounds.

If you need me, I’ll be at the lake.

Life is best lived by the water.

SanyaSM/E+/Getty Images

Funny Summer Instagram Captions

Beach, please!

Tropic like it’s hot!

A pineapple a day keeps the worries away.

Summer should get a speeding ticket.

Stay salty, my friends.

We mermaid for each other.

Don’t worry, beach happy.

Shell yeah!

You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream on the beach!

Time to seas the day.

Shake your palm palms.

Namast’ay at the beach.

A balanced diet is a popsicle in each hand.

Shell-abrate good times!

I now have resting beach face.

Giving in to pier pressure.

Water you doing this summer?

Summer Instagram Captions About The Heat & Sun

Happiness is air-conditioning on a hot summer night.

#HotMomSummer

Sunshine is the best medicine.

I just want to smile at the sun.

Nothing but good vibes and sunny skies.

Girls just wanna have sun.

In a sunshine state of mind.

Sun’s out, buns out... on the grill.

Live by the sun, love by the moon.

Even the sun is jealous of the way we shine.

I was made for sunny days.

Tomorrow, it may rain. Today, I’ll follow the sun.

Forever chasing the sun.

Summer Instagram Caption Quotes & Song Lyrics