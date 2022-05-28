The summer time is packed with kid firsts: first trip to an amusement park, first visit to a National Park, but how about their first time swimming? If your little fish is ready to test their water wings, you better have your camera ready. You’re going to want to capture that inaugural dip with these Instagram captions for pictures of your kid’s first time swimming.
Whether they’re in a swim diaper being clutched by you in the pool or taking off for their first swim lesson, that first time swimming is a meaningful event. It’s an opportunity to enjoy one of the purest experiences in nature while also learning some important safety lessons they’ll hopefully not soon forget. And you can guarantee their reaction to the water will be something you want to photograph. Squeals of joy and/or shrieks of terror will make for a classic core childhood memory.
Just don’t forget to butter your babe up in sunscreen first before you hit the pool or lake and pick an Instagram caption for your kid’s first swimming pics. No one wants to caption a sunburnt picture of their child after a day on the water. (But if you must, consider: “Sick burn, bro” or “Feeling hot hot hot.”)
Use these Instagram captions for pictures of your kid’s first time swimming to make the most of the special day. You’ll love looking back at the shots for years to come.