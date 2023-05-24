No matter where you are in America, there are tons of vibrant, fun cities to explore, and many of them aren’t too far away. Depending on where you are, this short list can be a great starting point for going out and having some fun. Just try and find a place to stay now before you get too excited with those dinner reservations.

Asheville, North Carolina — Tons of great eating, drinking, and entertaining here.

Charleston, South Carolina — If you’re a history buff who also loves to eat, this is the spot.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Another perfect spot for the history buff in you.

Savannah, Georgia — Be sure to do a ghost tour in between bites of pimento cheese dishes.

New Orleans, Louisiana — Replace the pimento with beignets and still do a ghost tour.

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona — I mean, a no-brainer to visit, right?

Mackinack Island, Michigan — It doesn’t get much more darling than horses and bookstores.

Portland, Maine — Just pure summer charm.

Big Sur, California — Gorgeous coasts and cliffs with lots of parks to visit.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee — Be sure to go to Dollywood, y’all.

Tupelo, Mississippi — Don’t you want to see the birthplace of Elvis Presley?

New York City, New York — Catch a Broadway show, take a walk through Central Park, soak it in.

St. Augustine, Florida — Eat all the delicious Cuban food and then explore the fort.

Lexington, Kentucky — For the Horse Girl in your family.

Austin, Texas — The motto of Austin is to keep it weird, so this is definitely a fun spot to explore.

Washington, D.C. — So many free things to visit here and tons of good food.

Strawberry Park Hot Springs, Colorado — Gorgeous, romantic, a little slice of heaven.