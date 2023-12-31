It’s New Year’s Eve and you... forgot all about it. Or you just decided to throw a New Year’s Eve party this morning or your kids have asked to do a special little New Year’s Eve celebration — no matter what the situation is, you need some last-minute New Year’s Eve recipes. From quick appetizers to super easy one-pot dishes, this list of New Year’s Eve snacks and treats are perfect for parties and meals you weren’t really planning on hosting.

And truly, nothing is worse than running out to the grocery store on a holiday. So this list of last-minute New Year’s Eve recipes is perfect for those who don’t want to venture out. Lots of pantry staples and easy ingredients are here, as well as some recipes that can be good adaptations from heavier, more time-consuming recipes you were maybe thinking about doing. Like if you have all the fixings for fried ravioli and dips, but zero time, consider the ravioli recipe here that tosses it all into a casserole in about half the time and mess.

No matter what, New Year’s Eve is all about celebrating. So whether it’s a last-minute get-together with friends or you just haven’t had time to grab anything at the store to make for the big night, this list has you covered with plenty of quick New Year’s Eve snacks and treats.

1 One-Pot Garlic Parmesan Pasta Damn Delicious/Yummly New Year’s Eve celebrations don’t often call for a big meal, but if you want something nice and heavy to keep everyone satiated until the ball drops, try this recipe for one-pot garlic parmesan pasta. It could not be easier to make, and you can customize it with shrimp, chicken, meatballs, or veggies if you want. It’s a great choice for a crowd, and if you really want to snack the rest of the night, a bowl of this to begin with is always top notch.

2 Bacon Ranch Pinwheel Appetizers Lady Behind The Curtain/Yummly With only six ingredients, this recipe for bacon ranch pinwheels is so easy to pull off. A sheet of puff pastry is your base, and you just layer in all the other ingredients, including cheese and bacon, for a savory snack that will keep you full until midnight.

3 5-Minute Million Dollar Dip The Recipe Critic/Yummly Five ingredients and five minutes for a recipe everyone will be begging you for? Sign me up. This million dollar dip recipe could not be simpler, and it’s so good. Creamy, salty, crunchy, and goes with so many dippers, from your standard chips and crackers to even nuggets or fries. It’s just delicious.

4 Black-Eyed Pea Salsa Happy Go Lucky/Yummly Black-eyed peas are a New Year’s Eve/Day tradition (they’re said to bring good luck), so why not harness some of that energy with this black-eyed pea salsa recipe featured on Yummly. It’s quick and cheap, and you can serve it with crackers, chips, or veggies.

5 Broccoli-Cheese Soup Pinch of Yum Don’t get intimidated by this one. This broccoli-cheese soup from Pinch of Yum is still ridiculously easy, and you can have a huge pot of it on the table in just a few minutes. Ask someone to bring a loaf of crusty bread and you have a great last-minute New Year’s Eve snack.

6 New Year’s Eve Oreo Balls The First Year Blog/Yummly If you haven’t made Oreo truffles or balls before, consider your mind blown: they truly are as easy as they sound. And this recipe for a New Year’s Eve version of Oreo balls just requires some sparkle to make them special. If edible gold leaf isn’t a pantry staple for you (you really need to get more glam in your life), your favorite sprinkles will work great to turn this super easy and quick dessert into something flashy and fun for the holiday.

7 Italian Sausage Pasta All Our Way/Yummly Got a crowd to feed? Try whipping up this incredibly quick and delicious one-pot Italian sausage pasta recipe. There are only eight ingredients, and it can be ready to go in just about 30 minutes, so it’s great if you have a last-minute New Year’s Eve party or are just stressing over what to feed everyone.

8 Ham & Cheese Sliders Averie Cooks I mean, just look at those bad boys. These ham and cheese sliders from Averie Cooks have probably been on your party table before, but if they haven’t, consider this your sign. They’re so easy, so good, and they reheat beautifully, so it’s the perfect last-minute New Year’s Eve snack to throw together to last everyone well past Ryan Seacrest’s sign-off.

9 Last-Minute Ravioli Casserole The Kitchn/Yummly Maybe you were going to make a fun ravioli appetizer, but ran out of time. Have no fear — make this last-minute ravioli casserole for your New Year’s Eve celebration instead. With plenty of garlic, seasonings, and peas, you can elevate that bag of frozen ravioli into something really delicious and quick.

10 Mini Cheesecakes Blissfully Domestic/Yummly One of the best parts of New Year’s Eve appetizers and treats is that they’re bite-sized, and that’s exactly why these mini cheesecakes are so perfect. You can customize these to your favorite flavors, but the standard recipe only takes 25 minutes and they look so impressive when they’re finished.

11 Bite-Sized Caprese Our Best Bites/Yummly Does it get any easier than these bite-sized caprese appetizers? All your favorite flavors on a toothpick is a major win, and it takes just minutes to pull it all together. And then you look like a domestic genius.

12 Creamy Sausage Cheese Dip A Spicy Perspective You only need seven ingredients and about 20 minutes to make this zesty, creamy, cheesy sausage dip from A Spicy Perspective. It looks so pretty in the bread bowl, but if all you have is a regular bowl, just go for it. It’s last-minute, but it doesn’t skimp on an ounce of flavor.

13 Pomegranate Champagne Mule Half-Baked Harvest There are few things better than a “last-minute” glass of champagne, but if you really want to wow your guests (and yourself), consider throwing together this pomegranate champagne mule punch from Half-Baked Harvest. With just a couple of ingredients and 10 minutes, you can have an incredible bubbly, tangy cocktail ready to go when the clock strikes midnight.

Whether you want a table full of appetizers or something quick and easy for a small New Year’s Eve celebration with your kids, this is a great list of fast snacks and treats.