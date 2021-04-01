If your kid is looking for a summer job, this may be the gig for them. Not only could they earn a decent paycheck, but LEGO is looking to hire its first Kid Creative Director to work at the brand’s Kids’ Creative Studio, show off their creativity, and learn from professionals from the company.

LEGO Kids’ Creative Studio is actually led by a team of kids and is “designed to unleash playful creativity,” according to its website. The kids are “mentored by leading creative professionals from the LEGO Group.” The studio was inspired by LEGO’s VIDIYO launch, a music video maker experience created by some of the top kid influencers in the country.

So far, staff at LEGO Kids’ Creative Studio includes the three GEM Sisters, who “grew up as advocates of family-friendly content that highlights diversity and inclusion,” as director, head of cinematography, and head of costume. Professional dancer Nicole Laeno is the head of choreography and ballet dancer Bella Klassen is the assistant choreographer. Brothers, Brock and Boston Mikesell, have taken on the roles as the director and assistant director of photography. And viral stunt creator, Bryton Myler, is the studio’s stunt master.

Now the studio is looking for its creative director. “Kids are really our role-models at LEGO,” Amanda Madore, senior brand relations manager at LEGO Systems, Inc, told Forbes. “They are creative geniuses and we see from a very early age that they can do such incredible and inspiring things”

The kid who lands the position of creative director will participate in creative workshops to produce and launch branded content, like music videos, for the company’s external purposes and social channels. And don’t worry about your kid getting a lot of cash; LEGO says the $10,000 paycheck will go towards “creative and educational purposes in their parent’s name.”

To apply for the role, with parental consent, applicants must submit an original one to a two-minute video or images, such as photos or drawings, that demonstrate their skills. Kids must tell LEGO about themselves, how they express their creativity, and what they love about the LEGO brand. They also must express why they are interested in becoming the first kid creative director. You can submit that video here. Kids between the ages of 7 to 17 can apply until April 19. You can learn more about the role and application process here.

“We’ve seen the ways kids are reimagining play and the innovative ways they interact with their peers,” Madore said in a press release. “We believe now is the perfect time to celebrate this creativity by turning over the creative reins to them, recognizing and rewarding kids for being the true creative superstars they are.”