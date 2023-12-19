Although some signs might have struggled last year, it was smooth sailing for you, Libra. It’s probably due to your inherent need for balance that you didn’t get bogged down with trivial matters. And that makes sense, since your zodiac symbol is the scales (and, interestingly enough, the only inanimate object in all of the zodiac). But be prepared for a shakeup of sorts because 2024 might be the year that you embrace the beauty (and messiness) of life.

Libra, your need for symmetry is such a big part of who you are. You know when life is starting to feel lopsided, and you fix it fast. You’ll do (almost) anything to keep avoid conflict, but that can sometimes come at your own expense. You might find that your own voice isn’t heard because you’re too busy accepting the opinions of others rather than checking in to see what you truly think. And when all the voices get too loud, that’s when you’ll seek out solitude to recalibrate (and, you guessed it) get those scales back into balance. But an introvert you are not, since you thrive in social settings. Truth be told, you kind of enjoy being center stage, don’t you, Libra? It’s not a bad thing but be sure to get the validation you’re seeking from yourself first.

Libra, according to your 2024 horoscope, you’re going to have to put some serious thought into the decisions you make this year.

Love

Forget about flowers or fancy dinners. Stimulating conversation is the way to your heart, Libra. Marriage (and partnerships in general) are such an important part of your astrological sign, and it’s something that you savor, thanks to being ruled by Venus. But while you tend to throw yourself headfirst into a relationship, you’ll need to slow your roll first. “Libra, you are carrying the South Node this year, so you are asked to let go of yourself and focus on your partner,” explains Gahl Sasson, an astrologer and author of The Astrology of 2024. That’s not going to be too tough for you since you tend to put your partner first anyway. Still, you should be aware of losing yourself in the relationship. Adds Sasson: “You’ll need to be aware of your needs as well as discovering your identity within a relationship.”

And if you’re separated, single, or happily divorced, you just might be in for a sexy surprise this year. “More love is coming your way especially with the Venus-Jupiter trine on September 15,” Sonya Schwartz, an astrologer and founder of Authority Astrology says. “This is a time for finding new love or making current love stronger.” That new love might come in the form of your twin flame, an occurrence that happens once in 19 years. But don’t worry about missing the moment; once you find your forever love, you’ll know it.

Finances

Missed credit card payments don’t often to you, Libra, because you’ve got a fixed grip on your finances. After all, you’re a pretty good saver, and you have an uncanny knack for knowing when to save and when to splurge. (But let’s be honest — part of that saving strategy has a bit to do with your indecisiveness about what to spend your earnings on.) Still, everyone can be susceptible to temptation now and again so be aware of your spending patterns. “Make smart money decisions, especially during Jupiter-Saturn squares on August 19 and December 24,” advises Schwartz. “It means thinking before spending or investing.” While you should still review the ebb and flow in your finances, this is the time to try out a new (and conservative) plan for making your money work for you.

Family

The stability they seek make Librans loving, supportive parents. Your desire for harmony means that they’re quick to quell conflict within the family unit, which will work in your favor in 2024. “This is the year for a happy family life,” says Schwartz. “Balance feelings and family, especially with Venus-Saturn conjunction on March 22.” The love and understanding that will come from this period will have long-lasting results, but don’t forget about prioritizing yourself, too, Libra. Being a people pleaser (in a good way) means that you’re often willing to forego your own feelings, so be sure to honor your own emotions and speak up for what matters to you.

But 2024 might also bring some family hardships. For example, you may have to deal with a sick relative, warns Sasson. “There could be a family member who is going through some sickness and challenges,” he says. “This might force you to lose some workdays.” Most likely, you won’t mind, though, because as a Libra, you always put family first, anyway.

Career

If ever there were a zodiac sign who incessantly strives for a semblance of work-life balance, it would be you, Libra. Come 5 p.m., you’ve already got your coat on and one foot out the door. It’s not because you don’t enjoy your job (because you totally do), but you know that your kids are just as important as your career, (if not more so) and you refuse to sacrifice one for the other. That said, it is a year for new possibilities so be open to a potential career makeover. “The eclipse at the end of March and beginning of April as well as the end of September and the beginning of October could present new opportunities,” says Sasson.

It will only happen, though, if you consider new ways of approaching your career. And for you, Libra, that can be forming a friend group at work to bounce ideas off of and boost your leadership skills. “You should try to make new friends at work, especially with Sun-Jupiter trine on October 14,” Schwartz adds. “The year is for connections and moving up in your career.”

Trying to be in balance is an admirable goal, Libra, but it’s not always realistic. When you learn to move outside your comfort zone, you might discover a whole new world awaits you with twists and turns that will help you move forward in your job — and your life.