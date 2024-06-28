The nostalgic part of me absolutely loves how many things from my childhood are coming back, like oversized sweatshirts and biker shorts as a chic outfit. But more than that, I love how much the ‘90s and early aughts has trickled into current kid trends. I have three daughters, so being able to dress them in the same kind of tank top dresses and ribbed tees and daisies that I wore gives me such a surge of joy. And that’s why I am so thrilled to find out that Limited Too is officially back — and I don’t mean like having one limited edition rack of the brand somewhere. The entire brand has relaunched with activewear, sportswear, ready-to-wear, and so much more — all of it will officially be available online on July 12 and shoppable in Kohl’s stores.

And since all those Y2K styles are coming back for our kids, Limited Too is leaning in hard to those vibes — which means the outfits pretty much look exactly like you remember them. Originally founded in 1987 as an offshoot of The Limited brand, Limited Too has always sort of bridged the gap between little girls and teens — that super sweet tween stage that features a lot of butterflies and smells like an overabundance of fruity body sprays. It’s a stage of my own life that I really remember enjoying, and I’m actually looking forward to my girls hitting those ages where they start to feel more in control of their lives, have their own opinions and ideas, and also still want to dress in fun, bright clothes that make them feel good.

Plus, how fun will it be to have my kids’ middle school photos look virtually indistinguishable from mine?

Like hopping into a time machine, right? The current Limited Too design manager was also part of the brand’s original design team, so there’s a great cohesiveness I love. Limited Too isn’t just a brand bringing back the ‘90s, it truly was a brand we recognized even as young kids. It had a distinct style and character and I always felt very “cool girl” shopping there, while I think my parents appreciated that the clothes were still appropriate for my age. (And budget-friendly.)

The scrunchies, the bows, the mini plaid backpacks. It’s all so good. There will be tons of accessories available when Limited Too officially launches for shopping on July 12, and the brand has plans to expand into items like swimwear in the near future. The current collections include the Heritage Collection, Cozy Collection, Dressy Collection, and accessories. Price will run from $8 to $40, with approximately 80 items available.

Now we just need to convince the brand to do some matching mom looks.