Astrologers Say This Is The Lucky Number For 2022

There’s nothing like the hope and optimism that comes along with the start of a new year, and what better way to kick off 2022 than by doing whatever you can to maximize your good luck? Luck can come in many forms, but if you’re a numbers person you may be wondering: What is the lucky number for 2022? Well, your good fortune has already started, because it turns out there’s more than just one.

First, from an astrology standpoint, the lucky number for 2022 is somewhat obvious. “How could the number be anything else but the number 2?,” astrologer and author Donna Stellhorn says in an email to Romper. She further explains that the symbolism of this number is especially important. “The number 2 represents a one-on-one connection with another person [and] it also represents the two opposing forces, Yin and Yang,” she says, which means it’s a reminder that even though the number can be divided into two single parts, it’s stronger together as one. Similarly, she says 22 is another important number in 2022. Stellhorn explains that 22 is a “master number” that symbolizes “choosing something to work on and really leaning in until it’s done.”

So, how do these numbers (and their luck) translate into real life? The most obvious is any date that includes the number 2 or 22 (which makes Feb. 2, 2022, extra lucky), but Stellhorn also says you should be on the lookout because whenever the number 2 or 22 appear, it could be a sign. Depending on what’s going on in your life when the numbers appear, they could be signaling that in order to optimize on the number’s luck (and the benefits that come with it), you need to connect with someone, or put double the effort into whatever you’re doing, or even that there’s a chance a benefit you already have will be doubled. “Notice what you were thinking about just before you saw the number 2 or the number 22” to get a better understanding of where the luck lies, says Stellhorn.

Stefka Pavlova/Moment/Getty Images

If you aren’t seeing a bunch of 2’s popping up around you, don’t worry, there’s still luck to be had. In an email to Romper, numerologist Novalee Wilder explains that the digits in your birthday are also significant (however, this is true for any year, not just 2022). She says it’s important to pay careful attention to the days throughout the year with dates that add up to the same digit sum as the day you were born. “So, if you’re born on the 1st,” she further explains “you should do important things on the 1st, 10th, 19th, or 28th to feel grounded and inflow, increasing the potential for luck and being in the right place at the right time.”

Finally, Wilder says 6 is another important number in 2022, because 2+0+2+2 = 6. Unlike 2021, which was a 5 year, she says 2022’s energy is “more grounded and slow” and “if people want to enjoy it, they should focus on their closest relationships, question and explore what love in all its forms means to them and how they express it.” So to maximize your luck in this area of life, it’s best to pay close attention to our interactions and feelings on days that add up to 6 in 2022 (so the 6th, 15th, and 24th of each month).

There you have it, the lucky number for 2022 is actually several numbers. Sure, this may seem a bit overwhelming, especially if you’re trying to be on the lookout for these numbers, but just remember that with more numbers come more opportunities for good luck. And, after the last two years, we could use all of the luck we can get, right?

Experts:

Donna Stellhorn, Astrologer and author

Novalee Wilder, Professional numerologist, writer, founder of The Numerology School, and host of The Numerology Podcast