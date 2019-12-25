After another long year of COVID in 2021, everyone's social media feeds could probably use a little optimism. As the clock turns to midnight on Jan. 1, there is suddenly an overwhelming feeling of potential and hope for the new year ahead. You can share these good feelings with your friends, too, with a New Year’s Instagram caption to complement your final post of 2021, or your first photo of 2022.

Some look at Jan. 1 as just another day on the calendar that just happens to fall after Dec. 31. Sure, that's technically true, but there's something so symbolic about the start of a new year, especially if the year before was particularly tough. It really feels like a chance to start over, right the wrongs of the previous year, or implement the lessons learned. It feels like a long-awaited exhale and the tension of last year leaving your body.

If you want to celebrate this fresh start and share your newfound hope with your friends, there's no better place to do it than on Instagram. Same goes for sharing a pic of your December 31 festivities, even if you counted down to midnight in your living room or celebrated New Year’s Eve with your closest friends viz Zoom. Whether you want to go funny or inspirational, show appreciation or share a meaningful quote, these New Year's Instagram captions are the perfect way to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022.

New Year's Eve Caption Ideas Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images The best part of NYE? Sequins on sequins 2022 Vibes Only Sleep tonight, bubbly for mimosas in the morning Sip, sip, hooray! Cheers to making it through another pandemic year Is it over yet? Wake me when it's 2022 What am I doing this New Year’s Eve? Staying at home, duh Wish we could party like it’s 1999 Let’s make some pour decisions Another year of dancing to Cascada’s “Vaccinate the Dancefloor” Little black dress < Little black sweatsuit No skirt, no heels, no problem If by TImes Square you mean my living room, then yes, I am at the hottest NYE party this year. In this house, leggings = party pants It’s called self-care What does the CDC say about NYE kisses through a mask? Asking for a friend. "Too much of anything is bad, but too much Champagne is just right." F. Scott Fitzgerald Should auld acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind? I’ll be lucky if I remember people I knew before March Thank u 2021, next

2022 New Year's Day Caption Ideas 2022 Motto: Less Bitter, More Glitter I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 2022 New year, same fabulous me Remember when dark circles under your eyes on New Year’s Day meant a fun NYE, not a toddler waking you up before 6 AM? Good times. May the new year bring us all good health, happiness, and a COVID vaccine for kids under 5 "And now let us welcome the new year, full of things that never were." Rainer Maria Rilke "In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year's. Let's make it ours." Beyoncé “Hit the reset button. Whatever happened yesterday, forget about it. Get a new perspective. Today is a new day. Fresh start, begins now." Germany Kent “Think of how many chances and fresh starts you have given others... Let today be the day you grant that to yourself. A new day. A fresh start. Renewed energy. Endless opportunities and blessings. Let's make today worth remembering!" Steve Maraboli "It is never too late to be what you might have been." George Eliot “Celebrate endings — for they precede new beginnings.” Jonathan Lockwood Huie "Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start." Nido Qubein "How many mistakes do you make in a day? I don’t know about you, but I make plenty. You can’t turn the clock back, so you have to look ahead.” - Mel Gibson "You can get excited about the future. The past won’t mind." Hillary DePiano "What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year." Vern McLellan "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." Oprah Winfrey "Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier.'" Alfred Lord Tennyson “No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again.” Buddha “The beginning is the most important part of the work.” Plato "Sometimes a year has been so disastrous and so terrible that entering a new year will automatically mean entering a wonderful year!" Mehmet Murat Ildan

With another pandemic year in the book, there’s hope for some seriously better days ahead in 2022, which is definitely something to celebrate. So, grab your glass of bubbly (or your coziest yoga pants) and toast to the turn of the year with these New Year’s Instagram captions.