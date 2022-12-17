In a season with so many celebrations, New Year’s Eve is your chance to rejoice in the knowledge that the year is almost over. After all, by this point, you’re probably so tired from all the former festivities that you just want some snacks and a solid nap. But then, the New Year whispers to you, and it’s almost impossible to not get sucked into its siren song. Without even meaning to, you suddenly become excited at the idea of a fresh start and a year that always loftily promises to be better than the one you’re leaving behind. And what better way to start it all off than with New Year’s Eve traditions that will make the holiday even happier for you and your family?

The lovely thing about New Year’s Eve traditions is that they don’t have to be gorgeous and grandiose. They can be quiet, like making that special meal you eat only once a year. It can be everyone wearing a certain color to bring good luck or starting the year off in meditation and mindfulness. But big and brash is certainly fun, too, and if you want to put on your finest frock and break out the noisemakers, by all means, have a blast. It’s all up to you to decide how you want to welcome the New Year and what tone you want it all to take.

So if you’re looking for classic traditions, or inspiration from around the world (like smashing plates at your BFF’s doorstep), you’ll find plenty of ideas to make your New Year magical.

Classic New Year’s Eve traditions

When it comes to celebrating New Year’s Eve, you just can’t beat a ball drop and some tasty snacks. Be sure to include some of these ideas to celebrate in style.

Make New Year’s resolutions. Have some hopes and dreams for the New Year? Writing down your resolutions is like making one master wish list of everything that you’d like to accomplish next year. To avoid burnout (and breaking your resolutions within the first week), try to go slow and steady so that you’ll accomplish everything your heart desires.

Have some hopes and dreams for the New Year? Writing down your resolutions is like making one master wish list of everything that you’d like to accomplish next year. To avoid burnout (and breaking your resolutions within the first week), try to go slow and steady so that you’ll accomplish everything your heart desires. Eat New Year’s foods. This can look different from country to country, culture to culture, and even family to family. But almost everyone has something special that they like to dine on for New Year’s. (In the Southern United States, for example, Hoppin’ John — a meal of black-eyed peas, bacon, and rice is the New Year’s Day meal.) For some, it might be an assortment of apps, and for others, it could be a sweet treat. Bonus points if you make the meal together as a family.

VICUSCHKA/Moment/Getty Images

New Year’s Eve traditions for good luck

Who couldn’t use a little good luck for the New Year? You might want to try some of these good luck traditions that are meant to bring prosperity and happiness to your home.

Make fish. Food factors into many New Year’s Eve traditions, probably because it implies abundance for the upcoming year. At the top of the ingredient list is fish, most likely because fish swim forward, offering a reminder to always look ahead in life — and never backwards.

Traditions from around the world

Ever wonder what your neighbors across the pond (or down under) are doing for New Year’s Eve? From Spain to Singapore, Ecuador to Argentina, these New Year’s Eve traditions from around the globe are pretty cool.

Eat 12 white grapes. In Spain and many other Spanish-speaking countries, eating 12 grapes at midnight is customary. Each grape symbolizes a wish for the New Year. But be prepared to eat them quickly, since you’re supposed to gobble them all up during the first minute of the New Year.

Whether you stick to your tried-and-true New Year’s Eve traditions or decide to start something new, it’s sure to be something that your family will want to celebrate every year.