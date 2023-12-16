One of the best things about the holiday season is all the food — but food takes time. And when you just want to enjoy the present opening or all of the other holiday magic you’ve spent weeks creating, you need some recipes you can prep in advance. Make-ahead Christmas desserts are especially helpful, as you can actually just set them out and then enjoy one yourself with a cup of coffee or eggnog or hot chocolate. When’s the last time you actually got to sit down at one of your holiday gatherings or parties? Exactly. That’s why you need these make-ahead Christmas desserts you can prep in advance.

This list is also great if you want to take a Christmas dessert somewhere and want to stay ahead of the game. There are few things more harrowing than trying to get all of your people ready to leave the house on time, while also frosting a cake or pulling food out of the oven to travel with. You want to have everything ready to go, whether that means a pan covered in cling wrap or moving items into a travel container, and these make-ahead Christmas desserts are perfect for that. And bonus: there’s not a single cookie on this list. I know you’ve made tons of cookies over the last few weeks and have probably been given a bunch as gifts, so enjoy some Christmas desserts that go beyond that. From pies to snacky Christmas treats to cakes, these are some of the best make-ahead Christmas desserts out there.

1 Christmas Crack Show Me the Yummy/Yummly Christmas crack is an absolute Christmas tradition and this recipe featured on Yummly is so good and easy. I know this has become a TikTok viral recipe, but my own grandmother was making this to gift friends in the ‘60s, and it’s a great Christmas dessert to make ahead and have out at parties.

2 Christmas Tea Ring With Raspberry Cream Cheese Filling Pinch of Yum This is a dessert that takes a bit of work (although there is a modification option), but the result is so worth it. The Christmas Tea Ring from Pinch of Yum is a gorgeous brioche dough filled with a raspberry cream cheese filling and topped with slivered almonds and glaze — a must on the dessert table. It’s really delicious when served warm, but you can make it in advance and keep it in the fridge until you’re ready to eat.

3 Christmas Figgy Pudding Nitty Gritty Life/Yummly Is there anything more classic for the holidays than a figgy pudding? Go ahead and prep this Christmas figgy pudding recipe in advance in case a group of carolers show up at your door screaming for some, refusing to leave until you give it to them. This can be entirely prepped ahead and then you can do the flambe part when your guests arrive for dessert and a show.

4 White Christmas Pie Ann's Entitled Life/Yummly Pies are always a holiday win because you can make them well in advance of your gathering or party, and I’m personally obsessed with this white Christmas pie featured on Yummly. With ginger snaps, cream cheese, and heavy whipping cream, it is a delightfully creamy and warm and spicy Christmas dessert. Make it the day before and keep it in the fridge until you’re ready to serve.

5 Christmas Lasagna Dessert Myhmy Heavenly Recipes/Yummly How festive does this look? This Christmas lasagna dessert featured on Yummly is just so pretty and so easy. With a layer of sugar cookie, followed by a cream cheese layer and pudding, it’s a sweet, creamy treat for your holiday party or gathering. You can actually keep this in the fridge up to a week in advance or freeze it for even longer prep.

6 Christmas Chocolate Truffles Lord Byron's Kitchen/Yummly With just four ingredients, these Christmas chocolate truffles come together in minutes, and you can freeze them and then set them out just a few minutes before you’re ready to serve.

7 Maple Candied Pecans Gimme Some Oven My favorite kind of dessert is one you can just snack on throughout the entire party. Gimme Some Oven’s maple candied pecans recipe is a great one for that. This is a recipe that requires a bit more work than you may think, but the end result is so worth it. A classic, crunchy Christmas treat that you won’t be able to resist — and can be fully prepped in advance.

8 White Chocolate Bread Pudding A Spicy Perspective I can not get over how luscious this white chocolate bread pudding with vanilla sauce looks from A Spicy Perspective. Just the perfect mixture of fluffy and ooey gooey, this dessert is a great make-ahead Christmas treat option as you can either prep everything and bake it later, or just go ahead and bake the whole thing and reheat it when you’re ready.

9 Loaded Christmas Puppy Chow Averie Cooks No matter what you call this concoction of Chex cereal and chocolate, this Loaded Christmas Puppy Chow from Averie Cooks is a must. Look at everything in it! It’s so festive and delicious, and is one of those make-ahead Christmas desserts that everyone can just munch on during your party or gathering.

10 North Pole Cake Half-Baked Harvest I’m obsessed with this North Pole Cake from Half-Baked Harvest. It’s a gorgeous three-layer cake with both ganache and browned butter frosting, and the candy cane additions to make it look like it came straight from Santa’s workshop are beyond adorable. You can fully decorate this one a bit in advance and then just add the decorations before you’re ready to serve.

11 Cranberry Christmas Cake Barefeet in the Kitchen/Yummly I know you’ve had a lot of cranberries this season, but don’t sleep on this cranberry Christmas cake recipe featured on Yummly. It’s moist, it’s sweet, it’s tart, and it can be prepped in advance for all your holiday gatherings. (This is also just an excellent Christmas breakfast option.)

Prepping a Christmas dessert in advance doesn’t mean your sweet treat has to be a complicated mess to make. Choose one or two of these simple make-ahead Christmas desserts for a flawless gathering or party.