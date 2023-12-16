One of the best things about the holiday season is all the food — but food takes time. And when you just want to enjoy the present opening or all of the other holiday magic you’ve spent weeks creating, you need some recipes you can prep in advance. Make-ahead Christmas desserts are especially helpful, as you can actually just set them out and then enjoy one yourself with a cup of coffee or eggnog or hot chocolate. When’s the last time you actually got to sit down at one of your holiday gatherings or parties? Exactly. That’s why you need these make-ahead Christmas desserts you can prep in advance.
This list is also great if you want to take a Christmas dessert somewhere and want to stay ahead of the game. There are few things more harrowing than trying to get all of your people ready to leave the house on time, while also frosting a cake or pulling food out of the oven to travel with. You want to have everything ready to go, whether that means a pan covered in cling wrap or moving items into a travel container, and these make-ahead Christmas desserts are perfect for that. And bonus: there’s not a single cookie on this list. I know you’ve made tons of cookies over the last few weeks and have probably been given a bunch as gifts, so enjoy some Christmas desserts that go beyond that. From pies to snacky Christmas treats to cakes, these are some of the best make-ahead Christmas desserts out there.
Prepping a Christmas dessert in advance doesn’t mean your sweet treat has to be a complicated mess to make. Choose one or two of these simple make-ahead Christmas desserts for a flawless gathering or party.